Salute to elite athlete Reminton Adams

FARMINGTON -- One highlight from this past year showcased Farmington 2022 graduate Remington Adams, one of the most dynamic players to wear the crimson of the Lady Cardinals.

Adams enjoyed a productive four-year varsity career in softball.

Adams scored a sensational in-the-park home run aided by a throwing error during Farmington's 4-2 victory over a talented Lincoln team on Wednesday, April 6 at Randy Osnes Field. The scoring play loomed large facing Lincoln freshman fireballer, Brinkley Moreton, who only yielded 3 hits and struck out 11 Lady Cardinals over 6 innings.

The Lady Cardinals (9-3, 2-0 4A-1 ) clearly were a different team with the senior shortstop in the lineup as both Rogers Heritage and Gravette learned firsthand during the last week of March.

In crunch time Adams triggered a 13-run ninth inning by smacking a double on the first pitch she saw to drive in a pair of runs on Tuesday, March 29. By the time Gravette recorded a third out the Lady Lions trailed 23-10 and although they managed four runs in the bottom of the ninth they couldn't overcome the shell shock and lost 23-14.

Adams nearly hit for the cycle. She singled in the third, doubled in the fifth and sixth, then doubled and homered in the ninth.

Farmington 23, Gravette 14 (9 Innings)

Farmington (8-3, 2-0 4A-1) avenged a 16-5 loss on March 19 at its tournament by turning the tables on Gravette (10-5, 1-1) by erupting for 10 runs in the ninth inning to hand the Lady Lions a 23-14 loss on their home field. The surge stymied Gravette's bid to establish a rare two-game winning streak against Farmington in softball.

Neither team scored in the eighth inning but that changed dramatically with 16 Farmington batters stepping to the plate in the ninth. Adams, who missed the Farmington Invitational, blasted a 3-run homer to put the finishing touches on a 5-for-7 performance. Adams drove in 7 runs and doubled three times.

The game was tied 10-10 at the end of the seventh inning after Farmington freshman Morgan Uher homered on a 2-2 pitch, driving in three runs and tying the game. The Lady Cardinals held Gravette scoreless in the bottom of the seventh, forcing extra innings.

Both teams got big-time hitting performances from multiple players. Morgan Uher homered and drove in 5 runs while Grace Boatright and Kinley Meek each doubled twice and drove in 3 runs apiece.

Gravette was led by Brynn Romine (3-for-4) and Sydney Kildow, who went 2-for-5 with a double and triple, while Keeley Elsea, Trinity Burnett, Kelsey Pembleton and Paige Greer each produced doubles for the Lady Lions.

Farmington stroked 24 hits against two Gravette pitchers, Kildow and Brooke Handle. Kildow had 9 strikeouts.

Kamryn Uher (3-2) was the winning pitcher for the Lady Cardinals. She went the distance, striking out five while yielding 13 hits and 14 runs.

Farmington 7, Rogers Heritage 1

One night earlier, Adams homered and drove in three runs as the Lady Cardinals trounced Class 6A Rogers Heritage, 7-1, in nonconference action on Monday, March 28.

The Lady Cardinals took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Kamryn Uher hit into a fielder's choice. Farmington added three runs in the third and three more in the sixth inning on Adams' 3-run blast.

Kamryn Uher threw six innings, allowing just three hits while striking out four batters against one walk to earn the win. She enjoyed run support from Boatright, who went 3-for-3 with a double and 2 RBIs, Isabella Hulsey (2-for-2, 2 doubles), and her younger sister, freshman Morgan Uher, who also had two hits for Farmington which tallied 9 hits.

Morgan Uher pitched the seventh inning to close out the win. Elle Riendeau took the loss for Rogers Heritage. She was charged with six hits and four runs over three innings, while striking out one and walking none.

Riendeau's solo home run gave Heritage its only run.

Postseason Disappointment

The Lady Cardinals (15-5, 6-1) won the 4A-1 Conference regular season championship, but suffered postseason disappointment in each successive tournament. Adams went 2-for-4 and homered in the fourth inning of a 7-0 district tournament semifinal win over Pea Ridge on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Farmington lost the championship game, 6-5, to Gravette in extra innings on Friday, March 28, 2022, at Harrison despite a pair of hits from Adams and Boatright's eighth homer of the season. An eighth inning sacrifice fly scored the winning run for the Lady Lions after a furious 5-run rally by Farmington knotted the score at 5-all in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Adams went 4-for-4 in the semifinal of the 2022 4A North Regional, helping Farmington (18-7) advance to the championship game by knocking off Morrilton 11-5. Adams doubled, and Justine Davidson had 4 RBIs for the Lady Cardinals. Reece Shirey was 2-for-4 for Farmington.

Farmington lost 4-2 to Harrison (19-7) in its second game of the day at the regional finals on Saturday, May 7, 2022. The Lady Goblins managed to steal the game, scoring 4 runs on 7 hits against Morgan Uher (6-3), who struck out 5 batters.

Adams and Boatright had 2 hits apiece for Farmington, which was also limited to 7 hits.

The Lady Cardinals carried the No. 2 seed from the North into the 2022 Class 4A state tournament at Nashville, and lost to Malvern, 13-10, in the first-round of the Class 4A State softball tournament on May 12, 2022. Adams closed our her career with a stellar performance, bashing a single in the first, doubling in the second and adding singles in the third and seventh. Malvern was on at the plate with the Lady Leopards producing 16 hits and a 5-run seventh inning.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln third baseman Amber Bryant makes a desperation leap trying to catch a high throw from the outfield while Farmington senior Remington Adams momentarily halts at third. Adams raced around the bases scoring an in-the-park home run aided by a throwing error during Farmington's 4-2 nonconference softball win over their U.S. 62 rivals on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington senior Remington Adams looks back as the ball (far left) sails over Lincoln's third baseman and into the Farmington dugout. Adams needed little urging from coach Jason Shirey to blaze a trail across the plate recording an in-the-park home run aided by a throwing error during Farmington's 4-2 nonconference softball win over their U.S. 62 rivals on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington senior Remington Adams poses a threat at the plate with home-run capability.

