Police Report

PRAIRIE GROVE

Kennedy Howard, 26, of Fayetteville, was cited Dec. 9 for no insurance.

Amy Morrow, 45, of Prairie Grove, was cited Dec. 10 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Shurvon Jobe, 35, of Farmington, was arrested Dec. 10 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Matthew Terrell, 22, of Springdale, was arrested Dec. 10 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Donnie Nichols, 30, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Dec. 9 in connection with assault on a family member, third degree; false imprisonment second degree.

Tracey Mixon, 50, of Fayetteville, was cited Dec. 13 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Carissa Rothrock, 26, of Fayetteville, was cited Dec. 12 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Justin Crites, 38, of Rogers, was arrested Dec. 12 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Anthony Kochell, 19, of Fayetteville, was cited Dec. 12 on a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant for failure to pay.

Beanna Bayless, 25, of Bunch, Okla., was cited Dec. 13 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Cory White, 51,of Cane Hill, was arrested Dec. 15 on a warrant for failure to appear.

FARMINGTON

Miranda Dye, 36, of West Fork, was arrested Dec. 1 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Sergio Valle, 27, of Farmington, was arrested Dec. 1 in connection with contempt of court.

Nathaniel Walters, 44, of West Fork, was arrested Dec. 2 in connection with contempt of court.

Jojo Patton, 45, of Fayetteville, was arrested Dec. 5 in connection with shoplifting.

Paul Whilhite, 59, of Cabot, was arrested Dec. 5 in connection with misdemeanor violation of a protection order.

Joseph Mccash, 43, of Elkins, was arrested Dec. 6 in connection with contempt of court.

Jennifer Jennings, 41, of Fayetteville, was arrested Dec. 7 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Kristen Woolbright, 44, of Fayetteville, was arrested Dec. 7 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Lauren Boudreaux, 34, of Springdale, was arrested Dec. 7 in connection with contempt of court.

Christy Myers, 44, of Pea Ridge, was arrested Dec. 8 in connection with contempt of court.

Oscar Smith, 32, of Hindsville, was arrested Dec. 8 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Matthew Terrell, 22, of Farmington, was arrested Dec. 10 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Keith Dobbs, 34, of Berryville, was arrested Dec. 12 in connection with contempt of court.

Lloyd Henderson, 42, of Farmington, was arrested Dec. 13 in connection with contempt of court.

Don Clark, 24, of Farmington, was arrested Dec. 13 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Devin Hays, 23, of Farmington, was arrested Dec. 13 on a warrant for failure to appear.