Farmington vaulter takes sport to great heights

FARMINGTON -- Trace South goes over a checklist as part of his preflight ritual before piloting an airplane and before pole-vaulting.

From South's perspective, pole-vaulting and other mentally tough sports differ from football and baseball, which he played when he was younger into high school. He likes to compare pole-vaulting to golf.

When a competition gets underway, whether it's a golfer teeing up or a track and field athlete staring down a pole vault runway, the mind has to be focused on the task at hand.

"You can't be thinking about any different things, you got to be thinking, 'I know I'm going to do this one thing and I'm going to do it exactly how I've done it before,' because if one variable is different in that approach, in that swing or anything that you do is different, you're going to have a different result," South said.

The challenge of perfecting the approach is what makes pole-vaulting difficult.

"You got to have that same run and you got to have the same takeoff every time," South said.

South has been training as an airplane pilot for some time and on the verge of doing his first solo flight. Both flying and pole-vaulting require intense scrutiny prior to takeoff. South has mastered the pole-vault. He's now in his third season at Arkansas State, considered one of the premier pole-vault programs in the nation.

In high school South won back-to-back state indoor Class 4A championships at Farmington during his junior and senior seasons. His chance to win an outdoor title got wiped out when Gov. Asa Hutchinson closed public schools to in-class instruction, which left the Arkansas Activities Association little choice but to cancel spring sports in 2020.

South thinks what sharpened him mentally was the constant repetition through practicing his pole-vault approach over and over and over every week. There were always a few days a week where he deemed a workout as an unsuccessful practice but that never slowed him down.

"If things weren't going your way, you took a step backwards and said 'What's going wrong? What's the one thing I can do to fix it?' because if you try to fix everything at once, you sometimes wind up even getting even further back than you were initially," South said.

NBA Hall of famer Michael Jordan talked about visualizing himself making shots and scoring the game-winning basket in crunch time. South found exercising similar mental imagery helped. He saw himself clearing the bar beforehand.

South would sit back on the bus going to the state track meet or wherever the Cardinals might be competing and tell himself, "OK, this is the height, this is the bar that I'm going to come in at, I'm going to clear it on my first or second attempt, and after that I'm going to go up to my next pole and the bar's going to go here and I'm going to clear that on my first attempt so that I can get the chance to jump at a higher bar."

South employed a deliberate pattern in his mental visualization approach to pole-vaulting. He carefully envisioned the process, step by step.

"I did do that, kind of walk through in my head, 'I'm going to do this before I can do this before I can do that,'" South said.

South never started the day off thinking, "I'm going to go 'PR,'" because as he describes the preflight checklist, "You got to do a few things before you can go 'PR,' and visualizing those things definitely helped me in high school or in college," South said.

South underwent a roller coaster ride between his junior and senior years of high school. Besides finishing as a two-time indoor state champion, South was on the All-State track and field team in 2018 and 2019.

"Those were huge accomplishments for me. Even then I really wasn't jumping [at] the height that I wanted to be jumping. I was getting noticed, people were getting excited around me for what I was doing but for me I knew that I still had some heights that I wanted to achieve," South said.

That was made possible during his senior year in 2020 where at the Indoor State track and field meet he won 1A through 6A pole vault title and jumped a personal best in high school of 16 feet.

"That was probably my biggest accomplishment for me in high school and then, in turn, covid kind of hit right there around the indoor track and field season and they almost didn't hold the state meet," South said.

The AAA canceled all spring sports and most of the basketball finals right after that for the outdoor season and South felt the sting.

"That hurt me because I knew that the outdoor state record was set by Michael Carr where I was going to college at Arkansas State where he had jumped," South said. "I knew that I had just jumped 16 feet and the record that he had set was 16 feet so I was frustrated that I couldn't go try to set a 4A State record because we just didn't have that for indoors because it's a little bit smaller competition in Arkansas at the indoor track and field meet."

TRACE SOUTH ARKANSAS STATE

Pole Vault Profile

2022 Outdoor season (Sophomore)

South competed in the NCAA West Preliminaries in pole vault, second at the Maroon and White Invite, clearing 16-3.25, fourth at the Red Wolves Open with a personal-best of 16-8.25, fourth at the Ole Miss Classic, and third at the Louisiana Classic to open the season.

2022 Indoor Season (Freshman)

South cleared 15-11.75 at the Sun Belt Conference Championships to finish seventh, sixth at the Music City Challenge with a clearance of 16-1.75, and second at the Jaguar Invitational with a personal-best of 16-7.5.

2021 Outdoor Season (Freshman)

South finished ninth at the Sun Belt Conference championships by clearing 15-11.25. He placed sixth at the Maroon and White Invite, fourth at both the Red Wolves Open and UAB Spring Invitational, and third, reaching a height of 15-5.75 at the TCU Invitational.

2021 Indoor Season (Freshman)

South placed 11th at the Sun Belt Conference championships, fourth at the Scarlet and Black Invitational, and cleared a personal-best 16-2.5 in a third-place finish in his debut at the Kickoff Klassic.