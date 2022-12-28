Sonny Hudson: Major Accomplishments

The following major accomplishments occurred during the 21 years that Sonny Hudson served as mayor of Prairie Grove:

▪ Completion of Rieff Park and baseball complex, 2002-2003

▪ Construction of new wastewater treatment plant, 2011

▪ Expansion of wastewater treatment plant started, 2022

▪ Fire Department expansion, 2007 and 2019

▪ Muddy Fork Park development, 2016-2022

▪ Viney Grove drainage improvement projects, 2012 and 2019

▪ Rehab of wastewater treatment plant, 2015-2016

▪ Joint projects with school, walking trails, 2012 and 2020

▪ Water and sewer rehab and replacement projects, 2002- Present

▪ Acquisition of city buildings

▪ City Hall and police/court buildings, 2011

▪ City maintenance facility, 2015

▪ Library, 2018

SOURCE: Larry Oelrich, city of Prairie Grove