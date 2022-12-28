Sonny Hudson: Major Accomplishments

The following major accomplishments occurred during the 21 years that Sonny Hudson served as mayor of Prairie Grove:
▪ Completion of Rieff Park and baseball complex, 2002-2003
▪ Construction of new wastewater treatment plant, 2011
▪ Expansion of wastewater treatment plant started, 2022
▪ Fire Department expansion, 2007 and 2019
▪ Muddy Fork Park development, 2016-2022
▪ Viney Grove drainage improvement projects, 2012 and 2019
▪ Rehab of wastewater treatment plant, 2015-2016
▪ Joint projects with school, walking trails, 2012 and 2020
▪ Water and sewer rehab and replacement projects, 2002- Present
▪ Acquisition of city buildings
▪ City Hall and police/court buildings, 2011
▪ City maintenance facility, 2015
▪ Library, 2018
SOURCE: Larry Oelrich, city of Prairie Grove