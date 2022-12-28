Staff Speak In Support Of ‘Memorial’ School Shooter Videos

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Three staff members with Prairie Grove High School and a former school parent addressed Prairie Grove School Board last week about the use of a faculty safety video depicting actual photos of Prairie Grove teachers or their children as being killed in a fictional school shooting.

High school counselor Mandy Hunt and high school teachers Sara Lawhorn and Heather Watson each told board members on Dec. 20 that the video had the intended impact on them. It made them more aware of following safety procedures, such as keeping doors closed and locked, and more aware of their surroundings.

The fourth person, Nikki Lockett, a parent of a Prairie Grove graduate, said she believed the video was done with very poor judgment and the proposal to produce such a video should have gone through several filters before it was approved.

The videos, done as a fake memorial to those who died in the fictional shooting, were shown to teachers during their professional development time on Nov. 30.

In the wake of concerns and outcry from the videos, two school administrators, Reba Holmes, superintendent of schools, and Shayne Taylor, middle school principal, have taken leaves of absence through the end of the school year. Holmes will retire June 30, 2023.

Assistant superintendent Pete Joenks has been named interim superintendent. The school board last week voted to move Luke Humphreys, middle school assistant principal, to an interim principal's position.

Joenks said five people submitted requests to address the board. The fifth person, Mike Eckert, was not at the meeting and did not talk.

After the meeting, middle school teacher Maria Sharp said she believes others will give a different perspective at the January board meeting.

"We were told you had to follow some very specific rules so we didn't sign up because we didn't feel we could say the things that needed to be said following those rules," Sharp said. "But after hearing the conversations and the things that were allowed today, I will be signing up to speak at the next meeting."

Sharp added, "Those people were allowed to speak about how the video made them feel and in support of the video, so that means other people should be able to say how the video made them feel if we are not in support of the video. That will be my main talking point."

Hunt said she has empathy for those who were hurt and traumatized by the videos and hopes they will be able to work through it.

She's not been afraid to go to school or to bring her kids to school but that doesn't mean, "we can't all do better," Hunt said, standing before the board in the boardroom at the administration office.

Behind her the room was packed with teachers, parents and administrators with many sitting on the floor because all chairs were filled. Other patrons stood outside the door because there wasn't space for them in the boardroom.

Hunt said she realizes teachers have left rocks in doors, let people in side doors and have left classroom doors open and unlocked, mostly out of convenience "but they do occur more than people know or would like to admit. I've done it myself."

Students go through intense lockdown drills and active shooter drills. The memorial video to her, Hunt said, was a similar intense drill for adults.

"I'd rather have a fake memorial than a real one," she said.

Hunt said she's seen improvements at the high school since the video was shown. Staff is doing a more thorough job of checking IDs and looking at the doorbell camera. Teachers are consistently keeping doors closed and locked.

"Overall, I'm more aware of the things going around me and I think others are as well. We cannot have a culture of complacency and, in my opinion, we are all safer than we were three weeks ago."

Lawhorn, a high school math teacher, admitted that before the video she had been comfortable in her school building and believed others probably felt the same way.

"We live in a small town and even though I don't want to admit it, we are human and sometimes we fall into the trap of thinking it can never happen to us. We get too comfortable, so comfortable that we let a student leave the door cracked when they leave the classroom to go to the restroom, so comfortable that we go ahead and prop the door open during recess because kid after kid needs a drink from the water fountain and it's hot outside."

Lawhorn said she's failed door checks conducted by a school resource officer and "never once when I failed a door check did I think I can't believe that I've put all these kids' lives in danger. Shame on me."

Many times she's noticed that the door to her child's classroom also was left open but it didn't bother her nor did she think her child's life was in danger.

"I never thought it was important enough to address it. I just never thought about it until that video," Lawhorn said.

Her mindset has shifted since the video and she said she no longer will find it annoying to have to open the door each time for a student but now it will be a priority to make sure the door is closed and locked. The door to her child's classroom also has been closed and locked since the video, she added.

"Agree with the video or not, my kids are safer because of it, your kids are safer because of it and the community of Prairie Grove should know their kids are safer because of it. I'm glad that I got to watch it," she said.

Watson's address before the school board was similar as Lawhorn's. She recounted times she had left the classroom door cracked so students could get back in after going to the bathroom.

What struck her, Watson said, was a story related to the teachers prior to the video being shown. The teachers were told about a recent school shooting where a father watched the actual video footage of the shooter in the building. This suspect went down the hallway looking for unlocked doors. He found one and went into that room. The father believes his son would still be alive if the door had been locked.

"When I left the meeting, I felt a renewed vigilance to do my part in keeping my students inside safe," Watson said.

Both Lawhorn and Watson expressed their appreciation for their building administrators. Lawhorn asked the board to have the teachers' backs and to not change the school's administration.

Lockett said she believes the school board and some administrators had a "knee jerk reaction" to the initial outcry of the community about the videos. A more effective process would have been for the board to hold a listening session, call a timeout for 30 days for an investigation and then provide transparency to the public on everyone who was involved and any actions taken to hold those accountable.

She said she hopes the district has disciplinary procedures in place if a teacher is not following the district's safety protocols.

"That is part of the responsibility of being in a higher level position," Lockett said. "Using disciplinary procedures is more effective than the fear mongering that was done with the videos."

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Nikki Lockett, a former Prairie Grove school parent, addresses Prairie Grove School Board on Dec. 20, 2022, about a safety video shown to teachers that used actual photos of teachers or their children as being victims of a fake school shooting. She said showing the video was "poor judgment."

