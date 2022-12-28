WCEL Obituaries for Dec. 28, 2022

Photo - Parker

Darrell J. Parker

Darrell J. Parker, age 79, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. He was born May 4, 1943, in Eaton, Arkansas, the son of Vernon and Opal (Richey) Parker.

Darrell had several careers in his lifetime including cowboy, carpenter and auctioneer. He was managing cowboy at Sundowner Ranch in Prairie Grove where he also earned Artificial Insemination (AI) certification. As a carpenter he helped build some of the finest homes in Northwest Arkansas. His last and most rewarding career was lead auctioneer for Parker Auction Service, which he owned with his wife. Darrell helped hundreds of families liquidate estates after their family losses. He loved his grandchildren and was well known to do fundraising auctions for their schools, clubs and Boy Scouts as well as benefit auctions for friends and local communities.

Darrell was an avid outdoorsman and loved to fish and hunt with family and friends. He enjoyed riding his horses, ATV riding with friends and spending time at his cabin. He loved trout fishing the Beaver Dam tailwaters with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Cynthia Hawkins; and two brothers, Jay and Billy Parker.

Darrell is survived by his wife of 58 years, Eloise Parker; three children, Diana and Richard Mehnert, Johnathan and Anh Parker and Jeffrey and Lisa Parker; eleven grandchildren, Cpl. Brock and Austin Mehnert; Jacob, Javen, Joshua, Jonah Parker; Katie, Olivia, Ben, Nick, Charlotte Parker; six siblings, Gene, Jerry, Geraldine, Kay, Alice and Linda; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, from 5-7:00 P.M. at Luginbuel Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held 10 a.m., Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. He will be laid to eternal rest at the Prairie Grove Cemetery. There will be no graveside service held.

Memorials may be made to the Post 146 American Legion Auxiliary, P.O. 915 Prairie Grove, Arkansas 72753

Online guestbook: www.luginbuel.com.

Jerry Gene Shannon

Jerry Gene Shannon, age 80, a resident of Farmington, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at the Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was born March 10, 1942, at the Elizabeth Hospital in Prairie Grove, Arkansas, the son of John D and Della (Beaty) Shannon.

Jerry served in the Arkansas National Guard and was a founding member of the Farmington Fire Department with 25 years of service. He served on the Farmington City Council as well as the Planning Commission. He was a member of the Farmington United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Alvin Shannon.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Vicki Banks Shannon; a daughter, Elizabeth Ann Shannon and her husband Nathan Crabtree of Manhattan, Kansas; a son, Allan Ray Shannon and Jill Phillips of Fayetteville, Arkansas; one grandson, Lucas Crabtree of Manhattan, Kansas; one brother, Tom Shannon and his wife Jean of Farmington; two nephews and three nieces, including Joy Lynne Shannon.

Funeral service was held December 27, 2022, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas. Burial will be in the Beaty Cemetery in Lincoln, Arkansas. There will be no graveside service held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Farmington Senior Center or Beaty Cemetery.

Online guest book, www.luginbuel.com.