What’s Happening

FARMINGTON

Blood Drive

The American Red Cross will sponsor a blood drive from 2-6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 3 at Farmington United Methodist Church, 355 Southwinds Dr. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass®to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPassor use the Blood Donor App.