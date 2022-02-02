Board Approves $13.3 Million Price Tag For School Construction

FARMINGTON -- The cost is much more than expected, but Farmington School Board voted last week to approve the price tag and move forward with the district's construction projects to add to both elementary schools and expand the junior high campus.

Kinco Constructors on Jan. 24 provided bid tabulations for the project that showed the guaranteed maximum price for construction will be $13,331,717.

The breakdown of costs is almost $10 million for the Farmington Junior High expansion, $1.8 million for Williams Elementary and $1.87 million for Folsom Elementary.

Tyson Reimer, senior project manager with Kinco Constructors, said the firm sought multiple bids from its subcontractors to give the district the best price possible on the projects.

Reimer said he believes the company will be able to complete the timeframe to finish the elementary additions for the 2022-23 school year. The junior high project is scheduled to be completed in early 2023.

"It's not a labor issue," Reimer said. "It's getting the materials in."

Getting steel is one of the main issues companies are facing, Reimer said.

"Challenges pop up every day we have to deal with," he said.

Jon Laffoon, superintendent of schools, noting that the cost for the elementary additions has increased significantly, wondered about the possibility of delaying one of those projects, in case prices go down.

Reimer said he does not see that happening in the future.

"I don't see that the price is going to come down," Reimer said. "What will improve will be the ability to get goods."

Laffoon made the recommendation to the board to go ahead and accept the guaranteed maximum price from Kinco and get started on the projects.

"The price is continuing to go up," Laffoon said.

The board unanimously voted to accept the contract with the guaranteed maximum price.

Reimer in August gave board members the bad news about rising construction costs and how that was affecting Farmington's projects. Reimer said estimated costs had jumped in price more than $3 million, from $9.5 million to $12.9 million.

Reimer told board members the construction industry has seen costs increase by 25-30% over the past six months to one year with raw steel costs increasing every week.

In October, the board voted to give Laffoon the authorization to approve an early bid package for metal and steel for the projects because of rising costs for those materials.

Laffoon said district administrators met with Kinco and Mark Haguewood with Hight Jackson architectural firm to look for ways to reduce costs and were able to bring the GMP down from $13.6 million to $13.3 million prior to the Jan. 24 board meeting.

The district will use its building fund to pay for the project, along with $3 million in state partnership funds for the junior high expansion.

The current building fund balance is around $14.5 million, which will leave about $1.5 million to $1.7 million after paying the construction costs, Laffoon said.

After the meeting, Laffoon said he is a little concerned with the remaining balance in the building fund but believes the district will be able to build it back up.

"You want that number to stay around $2 million," Laffoon said. "I think we'll be able to recover with our tax receipts. We've also been very prudent with our spending."

The guaranteed maximum price covers construction costs and Kinco's costs and fees to manage the project. It does not include other costs, such as architectural fees with Hight Jackson.

The district is planning to build additions in two locations at the junior high school, a 26,000-square-foot, two-story building located at the site of the former old high school gym. This building will have 13 classrooms, including speciality classrooms for science class and special education.

The second addition will be at the site of the old "H" Hall. This new space will provide three classrooms for band, art and choir. The band room will be a larger multi-purpose room with a stage.

For the elementary schools, the district is proposing to add six classrooms and bathrooms to each school.