Farmington Girls Take Over First Place In League

FARMINGTON -- The Lady Cardinals' 60-45 win over Gentry on Tuesday, Jan. 25, gave them sole possession of first place in the 4A-1 girls basketball standings.

Arkansas' commit 6-feet-3 Jenna Lawrence topped Farmington with 21 points as the tip of the spear of a 3-pronged attack with Carson Dillard adding 17 and Megan Hernandez 10. Farmington coach Brad Johnson values Lawrence's impact on both ends of the court noting her particular contributions in a game between two teams unbeaten in conference play coming in. Lawrence beat Gentry double teams by passing to teammates for open 3-pointers and blocked shots on defense.

"We utilized her a lot in the post against Gentry and fed it in there. I think Gentry's very good. They got some kids that can score. They can shoot it at multiple positions and they do a good job defensively and they're extremely well-coached," Johnson said.

The contest featured runs and counters by both teams. Gentry jumped out to a 7-2 lead on back-to-back 3-pointers by Shelby Still and Emma Tevenbaugh. Hernandez interrupted that by busting a deep trey for Farmington. Still went the length of the court after a theft of a Lady Cardinal pass putting the Lady Pioneers back up by two scores at 9-5.

Farmington responded by fashioning an 11-0 run to close out the first quarter. Reese Shirey made a basket while falling down then Hernandez dished to Morgan Brye for an open 3-pointer. Brye worked a high-low action to Lawrence, who scored in the paint. Dillard used a head fake to get inside and finished at the basket. Shirey's lob to Lawrence capped the run with Farmington leading 16-9 as the first quarter ended.

Farmington led by as much as 14 points in the second quarter by generating a 10-0 run after a Tevenbaugh three. The Lady Cardinal flourish featured back-to-back 3-point shots by Dillard and Hernandez.

Gentry responded with a 6-0 mini run of its own with sophomore Reese Hester hitting a deep three then getting open in the right corner for another pulling the Lady Pioneers within 30-22 at halftime.

Farmington's defensive intensity in the third quarter diminished any ideas Gentry entertained about making a comeback and maintaining its undefeated status. The Lady Cardinals smothered Gentry allowing only a single bucket by Tevenbaugh slipping into the lane for the eight minute period and emerged with a 44-24 lead going into the fourth quarter.

"Man, there's a lot of good basketball teams in this league. There's a lot of teams in this league I think that can get to postseason and make runs and Gentry's one of them," Johnson said. "That Gentry game coming in was a top five match-up in the state."

The Lady Pioneers out-scored Farmington 21-16 in the fourth on the strength of 13 points by Alyssa McCarty to make a small dent in the deficit but lost 60-45, marking the first time this season Gentry didn't win. Between the 4A-1's top two teams they own a combined record of 41-2 thus far this season. They will play in a rematch at Gentry on Feb. 8.

According to Gentry coach Toby Tevebaugh defensive breakdowns allowed Farmington's top scorers to better looks at the goal than he would have preferred. Preparation for the showdown, which decided first place in the 4A-1 girls standings, was hampered by covid-19 issues which resulted in Gentry getting only one day of practice in the week leading up to the contest.

"We didn't defend their sets very well and we let some of their better players get clean looks," Tevebaugh said.

McCarty led Gentry with 19 points.

Farmington 60, Gentry 45

Gentry^9^13^2^21^--^45

Farmington^16^14^14^16^--^60

Farmington (22-1, 7-0): Jenna Lawrence 9 2-2 21, Carson Dillard 7 0-0 17, Megan Hernandez 4 0-0 10, Reese Shirey 2 0-1 5, Morgan Brye 2 0-0 5, J'Myra London 1 0-0 2, Mazzi Carlson 0 0-2 0. Totals 25 2-5 60.

Gentry (19-1, 5-1): Alyssa McCarty 4 9-9 19, Emma Tevebaugh 3 1-2 9, Shelby Still 2 3-4 8, Reese Hester 2 0-0 6, Kaitlyn Caswell 1 0-0 3. Totals 12 13-15 45.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 8 (Dillard 3, M. Hernandez 2, Lawrence 2, Brye). Gentry 8 (McCarty 2, Hester 2, Tevenbaugh 2, Still, Caswell).

Rebounds -- Farmington 19, Gentry 24. Assists -- Farmington 10, Gentry 8. Steals -- Farmington 9, Gentry 2. Blocks -- Farmington 3, Gentry 0.

1 Hailie Kreger Sophomore

2 Reese Hester Sophomore

10 Shelby Still Sophomore

11 Kaitlyn Caswell Sophomore

12 Alyssa McCarty Junior

20 Kelsi Amos Sophomore

21 Zoey Harris Sophomore

22 Emma Tevebaugh Sophomore

24 Destiny Reinhardt Sophomore

25 Payge Deason Sophomore

30 Brynn Cordeiro Sophomore

33 Kelsey Barber Senior