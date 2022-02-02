Green Forest Pulls Away From Lincoln Girls In Fourth

LINCOLN -- Katie Jones' 3-pointer drew Lincoln within 24-22 late in the third but Green Forest outscored the Lady Wolves 13-4 in the fourth to pull away and win 39-26 .

The Lady Wolves (2-11) had their chances but couldn't convert those opportunities into points down the stretch while sustaining a 3A-1 Conference loss at home in Wolfpack Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Green Forest (4-11) made a pair of free throws and took a 26-22 lead into the fourth quarter. Neither team scored for the first minute of the fourth. The Lady Wolves missed a 3-pointer and two free throws. The missed free throws led to a long outlet and bucket for Green Forest at the other end, beginning a 6-1 run by the Lady Tigers over the next 1:42.

Green Forest got up 32-23 with 5:13 to play. Lincoln was firing away from 3-point range but the shots weren't falling. Turnovers also hurt the Lady Wolves who lost possession on a double dribble during a fast break. The Lady Tigers added three more points as a minute ran off the clock, leaving just under three-and-a-half minutes.

The Lincoln girls tied up a number of rebounds, forcing four alternate possessions in the last 3:02, but missed a layup on the run and turned the ball over. Green Forest scored the next basket in transition. Lincoln's last points came on a 3-pointer by Lily Riherd, presenting a glimmer of hope with the score 37-26 and 1:33 remaining.

Green Forest made 2 of 4 free throws to close out the game.

Lincoln got four points from Alexandra Torres in the first quarter, including a three that tied the score at 6-6. The Lady Wolves missed two shots in the final seconds of the first and trailed 9-6.

Green Forest capitalized on its front line size to score six unanswered points. Tabor Lewis blocked a shot out of bounds then forced a turnover on the ensuing inbounds play. Torres made a layup off a steal and assist by a teammate and Jones sank a trifecta coming out of a timeout but the visitors led 19-13 at halftime.

Lincoln competes this season without 5-feet-9 sophomore Sarah Snodgrass, who averaged 21.2 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists per game as a freshman posting nine double-doubles and garnering All-Conference honors.

Green Forest 39, Lincoln 26

Green Forest^9^10^7^13 -- 39

Lincoln^6^7^9^4 -- 26.