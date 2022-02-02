Lady Cardinals Rout Shiloh Christian 71-44

SPRINGDALE -- Farmington's full-court pressure won out versus the physical play of Shiloh Christian as the No. 1 ranked Lady Cardinals allowed only 27 points over the final three quarters.

The contest showcased quality individual performances by several athletes on both teams. Farmington junior Jenna Lawrence (23 points, 1 assist) along with seniors Carson Dillard (23 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals) and Megan Hernandez (20 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals) regularly found the basket while shooting a combined 8 of 18 beyond the 3-point arc.

Shiloh Christian senior Hailey Tunnell scored 13 points but none beyond the first quarter as Farmington turned up the heat defensively generating plenty of offense in winning 71-44 on the Lady Saints' home court at Springdale on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

The Lady Saints (11-12, 2-7) rode the early shooting of Tunnell including consecutive 3-pointers and a 4 for 4 showing on two trips to the free-throw line and led 14-12, prompting Farmington coach Brad Johnson to stop the action and reset his defense. Tunnell would hit her third trey of the first on an inbounds play and Shiloh grabbed a 17-14 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Hernandez rose to the occasion for Farmington, scoring 15 first half points including a 3-pointer to erase an early 4-3 Shiloh lead. Hernandez scored 11 straight points for Farmington in the first quarter while the Lady Cardinals adjusted to playing without Reese Shirey, who got knocked down by Shiloh minutes into the contest and left the game for awhile.

Shiloh freshman Maisha Washington added 12 points for the Lady Saints. She twice beat the press trading baskets with Farmington's Jenna Lawrence as the second quarter got underway.

The Lady Cardinals (23-1, 9-0) responded by ramping up the intensity of their full-court press, transforming a 21-18 deficit into a 34-21 advantage thanks to a 16-0 run. The all-around activity of Lawrence, a 6-feet-3 Arkansas commit, helped shore up the defense. She contributed seven rebounds, four steals and two blocks while providing 23 points of offense.

Lawrence started the run by catching a deflection in front of the rim and putting the ball in the hoop. She was fouled and her 3-point play evened the score at 21-21. Steals by Morgan Brye and Shirey out of the press led to back-to-back Dillard 3-pointers. Lawrence nailed a trey then Hernandez scored two layups on a long pass and Shirey's lob.

Shiloh trimmed the lead to 36-26 at halftime and got it under 10 points early in the third period on three straight points by Eden Graves. Hernandez answered for Farmington by stroking another 3-ball to get the lead back up to double digits. The Lady Cardinals led 50-36 at the end of the third quarter and revved their running game into high gear fueled by defense.

Tunnell got off a 3-point attempt but the pace set by Farmington affected her shooting. The shot was off. Shirey rebounded and threw an outlet to Dillard breaking downcourt for an uncontested layup. Two Lady Saints collided on the in-bounds play and J'Myra London stole the ball on her knees. She immediately passed to Lawrence who laid the ball in. At the other end Lawrence rotated over with the help defense and rejected a shot by Washington in the paint. She rebounded and dribbled a few steps then repaid the favor by finding London ahead of the pack as Farmington opened up a 56-36 lead with just over a minute elapsed in the fourth quarter.

The outcome was never in doubt from that point on and Farmington rolled to a 71-44 conference victory.

Farmington 71, Shiloh Christian 44

Farmington^14^22^14^21^--^71

Shiloh Christian^17^9^10^8^--^44

Shiloh Christian (11-12, 2-7): Hailey Tunnell 3 4-4 13, Maiesha Washington 6 0-0 12, Gabby Bradshaw 1 2-2 5, Lauren Wyand 2 1-1 5, Sydney Wyand 1 2-2 5, Eden Graves 1 1-3 3. Totals 22 6-9 44.

Farmington (23-1, 9-0): Jenna Lawrence 10 1-1 23, Carson Dillard 9 1-2 23, Megan Hernandez 8 2-2 20, Reese Shirey 1 1-1 3, J'Myra London 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 5-6 71.

3-Point Goals -- Shiloh Christian 4 (Tunnell 3, S. Wyand). Farmington 8 (Dillard 4, M. Hernandez 2, Lawrence 2).