Lady Tigers Win Three Straight

PRAIRIE GROVE -- After an 0-5 start in league play Prairie Grove won three straight 4A-1 girls basketball games with victories over Huntsville, Shiloh Christian and Berryville to improve their seeding.

The Lady Tigers pulled away from Berryville in the fourth quarter in a rescheduled game played on Wednesday, Jan. 26, at Tiger Arena.

Berryville briefly took a 23-22 lead on Faith Kelley's free throws with 2:33 left in the third quarter. They had a chance to extend it but couldn't make the front end of a 1-and-1 and Prairie Grove reclaimed the lead with Camryn Cash making shots at critical times.

"I think we just ran out of gas. We've had some covid issues. We were missing one starter. We're not real deep to begin with, but you have to give credit to Prairie Grove. They did some nice things. They took it away from us in the fourth," said Berryville coach Daniel Cornelison, whose team is still seeking its first conference win.

"I'm real pleased with our defense with Charity [Stearman] taking two big charges and Ella [Faulk] came in and hit a couple of shots," said Prairie Grove coach Kevin Froud.

Stearman foiled a couple of opportunities Berryville had to cut into the lead and Faulk's 3-pointer late in the third gave the Lady Tigers a 28-23 lead going into the fourth.

Cash hit a short baseline jumper followed by a 3-pointer, stretching Prairie Grove's lead to 10 points at 33-23 early in the fourth.

"She comes in the second half, has eight points and gives us a little cushion," Froud said.

Prairie Grove led 8-7 after one quarter and 22-18 at halftime.

Trinity Dobbs led the Lady Tigers with 17 points. Hannah Youngblood scored 16 for Berryville.

Prairie Grove 45, Berryville 35

Berryville^7^11^5^12^--^35

Prairie Grove^8^14^6^17^--^45

Prairie Grove (10-7, 2-5): Trinity Dobbs 6-14 4-6 17, Camryn Cash 3-4 0-0 8, Lexi Henry 3-9 0-0 7, Ella Faulk 2-7 0-0 6, Torie Price 1-6 1-2 3, Kenleigh Elder 1-4 0-0 2, Olivia Kestner 0-1 2-2 2, Ava Nall 0-1 0-0 0, Brea Chambliss 0-1 0-0 0, Charity Stearman 0-3 0-0 0, Rayleigh Bartholomew 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 16-53 7-10 45.

Berryville (5-10, 0-6): Hannah Youngblood 4 5-10 16, Faith Kelley 0 8-8 8, Anniston Armer 3 0-1 8, Mia Thurman 1 1-2 3. Totals 8 14-21 35.

3-Point Goals -- Prairie Grove 6-24 (Cash 2-3, Faulk 2-4, Henry 1-4, Dobbs 1-4, Elder 0-1, Nall 0-1, Bartholomew 0-2, Stearman 0-2, Price 0-3). Berryville 5 (Youngblood 3, Armer 2).

Rebounds -- Prairie Grove 27 (Dobbs 7, Elder 7). Assists -- Prairie Grove 6 (Stearman 2). Steals -- Prairie Grove 3 (Dobbs 2). Blocks -- Prairie Grove 1 (Stearman). Turnovers -- Prairie Grove 5.