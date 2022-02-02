Legacy National Bank Breaks Ground In Lincoln

LINCOLN -- To the leadership of Legacy National Bank, a new branch in the community provides an opportunity to return home in a way.

One of Legacy's founding board members is Loyd Swope, who ran the Bank of Lincoln for more than 25 years and still lives in Lincoln.

Legacy broke ground Jan. 24 on its Lincoln site, the company's tenth location in Northwest Arkansas. Bank employees, city officials, school representatives, Chamber of Commerce members, many in the construction industry and local citizens attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

The new bank at 205 W. Pridemore Drive will have 3,500 square feet with five offices, a conference room, a lobby and two drive-thru lanes.

"I just think this area is starting to grow and it needed some construction in town," Swope said. "We're very involved in the poultry industry and I see this as a tremendous opportunity for Lincoln."

Loyd's son, Patrick Swope, who is chief executive officer of Legacy Bank, grew up in Lincoln and is a 1991 graduate of Lincoln High School.

"I've been in banking my whole career and the timing just felt right," said Patrick Swope.

Patrick said Legacy has a strong agriculture lending team, and a bank in Lincoln brings the team closer to the agri industry in western Washington County.

"We're excited about it," Patrick said.

His brother, Martin, who also is with Legacy National Bank, added, "It means everything for our family to be coming back to Lincoln. I'm excited for Lincoln and excited to watch the town grow."

Legacy bought the one-acre parcel in May 2021, according to Washington County property records, for $60,000 from Joseph and Charline Huffaker. The property is the former site of the Kut Above beauty shop.

Strope said site work should start in a couple of weeks and he estimates it will take about seven months to complete the project.

Legacy Bank in Lincoln will have about seven employees. Julie West of Lincoln will be branch manager.

Mayor Doug Hutchens briefly spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony.

I really appreciate everyone having the faith and optimism to stick with this property through all the challenges," Hutchens said.

Hutchens, who went to high school with Patrick Swope, said he also is excited about the new business coming to town.

"We're anxious for them to get going on it," Hutchens said.

Katrina Asher, president of Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber always welcomes new businesses to the community.

Asher, who owns the American Drive-In, said the bank will be a nice addition to Lincoln along U.S. Highway 62 going through the middle of town.

Patrick Swope said the bank also has purchased a lot in Farmington at the intersection of Main Street and Holland Drive but he did not have a time frame for that project.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Legacy National Bank broke ground Jan. 24 on the site for its newest branch in Lincoln. The 3,500-square-foot bank should be completed in seven to eight months.



LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Patrick Swope, right, CEO of Legacy National Bank, presents a $2,000 ceremonial check to Deon Birkes, athletic director for Lincoln Consolidated School District. Swope presented the donation at the groundbreaking ceremony for a new Legacy Bank in Lincoln.

