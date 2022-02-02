OPINION: The Language On The Ski Slopes

Judging based on recent vacation trip, if I were to slip a particular curse word beginning with "F" into this opening paragraph and sprinkle it liberally throughout today's column, I'd fit right in with a lot of the 20-somethings I ran across in Colorado.

I was blessed to have a chance to snow ski, but I'm not laying this particular guilt trip on the people of The Centennial State. The slopes are populated with bundled-up people from all across the country -- and beyond. The natural question when one is on a ski lift with strangers is, for me, a friendly "Where are you from?"

I did end up on a ski lift chair, at separate times, with Arkansans from Fayetteville (a University of Arkansas senior) and Jonesboro. They were quite nice and, at least during the time I was suspended in the air with them, their speech was devoid of the strong language to which I refer, thankfully. The trip also gave me a chance to talk with people from Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Texas, Massachusetts and others. One couple was from California, but they were originally from South America.

I skied by myself many times, which means I'd be grouped with others for the ride back up the mountain. I also had some 10- and 15-minute waits in line just to get aboard the lift. That's where men, women and children of all ages are most exposed to each other. Covid wasn't a huge concern because a lot of people kept their faces covered for warmth. No big debates about mask wearing there.

But the lift lines and the rides up the mountain also expose you to people's behaviors.

It's obvious a lot of people in their 20s and 30s have concluded the F-word is simply another way to show emphasis. Like the adjective in saying, "Those are some beautiful flowers." Only one of the bomb-droppers I heard could be described as angry. The rest just sprinkled the word liberally through their everyday conversations, not concerned in the least with the people within earshot.

Though I'm sure I could get an argument to the contrary, I don't think I'm a prude. Last November, a motorist who later told police he was distracted by new cars on a dealership's lot crashed into my car as my wife and I sat idle at a red light. I don't think he ever touched his brake, slamming our little Honda into a third vehicle ahead of us. As my brain slowly comprehended what the explosion of glass and plastic around us actually was, it finally settled its attention on my finger, which had just been broken in two places. I'd be lying if I told you the pain didn't elicit a couple of utterances of the word that's the subject of today's meanderings.

Am I being hypocritical by suggesting a broken finger merits stronger language than an emphatic description of skiing conditions?

I'm not naive enough to suggest people should stop using the offending word altogether, but doesn't it lose its effectiveness if it's used for everything? I heard a guy at Walmart in the chips aisle who said it no less than three times in discussing the challenges he faced in selecting from so many flavors. And I wasn't even in the same aisle.

Unless you've achieved a level of mastery equaling that of Ruth Langmore (see Ozarks on Netflix) -- and really, not even then -- why not give it a rest, at least when there are kids around?

I know this: In the course of two days, 15 inches of snow fell on our ski vacation. It made for some beautiful skiing. But if the snow that covered the mountains had been soap, there unfortunately wouldn't have been enough to wash out the mouths of the F-bomb army.

-- Greg Harton is editorial page editor for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Opinions expressed are those of the author.