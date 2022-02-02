PG Boys Endure Losing Streak

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove dropped three straight boys basketball games coming into Friday's rivalry contest at Farmington.

Berryville 69, Prairie Grove 43

Berryville (19-4, 6-1) jumped out to a 17-3 first quarter lead over Prairie Grove before the Tigers ended a streak of four straight quarters without reaching double digit scoring. Prairie Grove put 16 points on the board in the second quarter and trailed 32-19 at halftime. The Tigers tacked on 18 more points in the third.

"We needed to answer a little bit, especially the way we played last night [in a 51-28 loss to Shiloh Christian]. You've got to acknowledge your mistakes and try to fix them. I'm never satisfied with a loss but I think we did that," said Prairie Grove coach Steve Edmiston.

Nate Allen accounted for six of Berryville's 11 made 3-pointers and 20 points as point-guard Kade Davidson consistently set him and Jake Wilson, who also scored 20 points, up for open looks.

"He drove the ball hard and made two guys guard him," said Berryville coach Brent Compton of his point-guard, Davidson.

Weston Teague added 14 points and a ton of blocked shots for Berryville.

"He's extremely long (6-feet-7) and contests shots. I'm read proud of our effort. We need to stay consistent and put four quarters together and play at a high level every night," Compton said.

The Bobcats owned a 53-34 lead after three quarters.

"They [Berryville] are a good team. You have to play almost perfect because of the talent they put out on the floor," Edmiston said.

Eric Henderson led Prairie Grove with 12 points, while Landon Semrad added 10.

Berryville 69, Prairie Grove 43

Berryville^17^15^21^16^--^59

Prairie Grove^3^16^18^9^--^43

Prairie Grove (7-12, 3-5): Eric Henderson 4 3-4 12, Landon Semrad 5 0-0 10, Ryder Orr 3 2-3 9, Henry 2 1-2 7, Tate Benoit 1 2-4 4, Cole Cash 1 0-0 2, Cole Edmiston 0 0-2 0.

Berryville (19-4, 6-1): Nate Allen 7 0-0 20, Jake Wilson 6 4-4 20, Weston Teague 6 2-2 14, Kade Davidson 3 0-0 6, Colbert 1 2-2 5, Ashton Blok 1 0-0 2, Lucas Pierce 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 8-8 69.

3-Point Goals -- Prairie Grove (Orr), Berryville 11 (Allen 6, Wilson 4, Colbert).

Shiloh Christian 51, Prairie Grove 28

The highlights for Prairie Grove ended in the first quarter. The Tigers' full-court press generated early turnovers with Semrad taking a steal in for a layup. Shiloh then suffered an 8 second violation by not getting the ball across the timeline against the press and Prairie Grove dumped the ball off to Ryder Orr who scored in the paint, giving the Tigers a 4-0 lead 47 seconds into the contest.

Shiloh came back to tie the game before Orr sank a 3-pointer. Shiloh matched that but Conner Hubbs stole the ball and sailed in for a left-handed layup, providing the Tigers' last lead at 9-7.

Shiloh Christian held a lead at the end of every quarter, eventually widening the gap to a 51-28 final.

"Offensively we just were not on the same page. Kahil Mobley is a good player, a shot-blocker, but we let him dictate too much. We got off to a good start but it got away from us from there," Edmiston said.

Mobley scored 15 and J.C. Daniel had 12 for the Saints.

Orr led the Tigers with 10 points.

Shiloh Christian 51, Prairie Grove 28

Shiloh Christian^15^12^11^13^--^51

Prairie Grove^11^4^6^7^--^28

Prairie Grove (7-11, 3-4): Ryder Orr 3 3-5 10, Conner Hubbs 2 0-0 4, Cole Edmiston 1 1-2 3, Landon Semrad 1 0-0 2, Cole Cash 0 2-2 2, Eric Henderson 0 1-2 1, .

Shiloh Christian (5-13, 2-4): Kahil Mobley 7 0-0 15, J.C. Philip 4 1-2 12, Bodie Neal 2 3-4 7, Tanner Neil 2 0-0 6, Connor Menifee 2 0-0 5, Joshua Burt 2 0-0 4, Walker Shankle 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 4-6 51.

3-Point Goals -- Prairie Grove (Orr), Shiloh Christian 7 (Philip 3, Neil 2, Mobley, Menifee).

Huntsville 78, Prairie Grove 45

Huntsville pulled away from Prairie Grove with a 20-8 run in the second quarter, and the Eagles went on to post a 4A-1 Conference win on Saturday, Jan. 15. The outburst helped Huntsville (10-6, 2-3) stretch a seven-point lead into a 37-18 halftime cushion. The Eagles continued to pull away in the third quarter, outscoring the Tigers 22-15 in the third quarter for a 59-33 lead. Hayden Dotson had 26 points to lead Huntsville, followed by Matt Sisk with 17 and Mason Davidson with 16. Orr (14 points) and Henderson (12) combined for 26 points for the Tigers.

Huntsville 78, Prairie Grove 45

Prairie Grove^10^8^15^12^--^45

Huntsville^17^20^22^19^--^78

Huntsville: Hayden Dotson 9 2-2 26, Matt Sisk 7 0-0 17, Mason Davidson 6 3-3 16, McElhaney 3 0-0 8, Kolton Reynolds 2 0-0 4, Coleman 1 2-2 4, Sandoval 1 0-0 3. Totals 29 7-7 78.

Prairie Grove (7-11, 3-4): Ryder Orr 6 2-2 14, Eric Henderson 5 2-2 12, Landon Semrad 2 2-4 6, Cole Edmiston 2 0-1 4, Cole Cash 2 0-0 4, Conner Hubbs 1 1-2 3, Henry 0 2-2 2. Totals 18 9-11 45.

3-Point Goals -- Huntsville 13 (Dotson 6, Sisk 3, McElhaney 2, Davidson, Sandoval). Prairie Grove 0.