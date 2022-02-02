Police Report

PRAIRIE GROVE

Matthew Padgett, 26, of Siloam Springs, was cited Jan. 21 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Dan Ramirez-Murillo, 35, of Fayetteville, was cited Jan. 21 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Dryston Burch, 18, of Fayetteville, was cited Jan. 21 in connection with possession of a controlled substance, contributing to delinquency of a minor, no driver's license.

Richard McCarver, 47, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 23 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Ginger Bowman, 37, of Springdale, was cited Jan. 24 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Dyllon Fite, 29, of Park Hill, Okla., was arrested Jan. 23 in connection with DWI, careless driving.

Tony Kilpatrick, 61, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Jan. 23 in connection with DWI, careless driving.

Nathan Center, 37, of West Fork, was cited Jan. 26 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Tanner Little, 21, of Rogers, was cited Jan. 27 on a warrant for failure to pay.

FARMINGTON

Sonia Corbin, 35, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 3 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Matthew Parson, 32, of Springdale, was arrested Jan. 3 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Gregory Bumstead, 34, of Elkins, was arrested Jan. 3 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Austin Moon, 24, of Farmington, was arrested Jan. 3 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Demetrius Adams, 30, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Jan. 5 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Chantelle Hutton, 40, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 5 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Brandon Cabrera, 23, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 5 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Ashley Mayes, 33, of West Fork, was arrested Jan. 5 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Kenyon Lewis, 24, of Springdale, was arrested Jan. 5 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Justin Littrell, 32, of Lincoln, was arrested Jan. 6 in connection with possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Cody Stidham, 24, of Lincoln, was arrested Jan. 7 in connection with DWI, reckless driving.

Kaeli Spigner, 21, of Springdale, was arrested Jan. 7 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Bobbie Jo Smith, 50, of Farmington, was arrested Jan. 7 on a warrant for contempt of court.

James Emerson, 36, of Springdale, was arrested Jan. 7 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Sean Zachary Lancaster, 28, of West Fork, was arrested Jan. 7 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Regena Hall, 50, of Lowell, was arrested Jan. 8 on a warrant for contempt of court.

Renya Pena, 48, of Springdale, was arrested Jan. 8 in connection with driving left of center, careless driving, failure to pay registration, obstructing governmental operations, driving on suspended license, ignition interlock devices violation, DWI, violation of implied consent.

Marty Foulk, 23, of Springdale, was arrested Jan. 9 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jason Meier, 39, of Springdale, was arrested Jan. 10 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Stephenie Halladay, 33, of Springdale, was arrested Jan. 11 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Larry Shue, 53, of Cane Hill, was arrested Jan. 12 on a warrant for contempt of court.