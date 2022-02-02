Tigers Beat Gentry 51-43

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove senior Landon Semrad asserted himself, scoring 25 points, and the Tigers made enough free throws to claim a 51-43 road win at Gentry on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Semrad scored 11 of his points in the fourth quarter, keying a 9-0 Tiger run to pull away from a 38-38 tie. Semrad twice scored fast-break baskets and made two free throws during the spree which left Gentry trailing 47-38.

Prior to the fourth quarter, when Gentry (11-8, 1-3) was forced to foul to stop the clock, Prairie Grove (6-9, 2-2) had attempted only three free throws in the 4A-1 Conference boys basketball game. The Tigers made 21 trips to the foul line in the fourth and, although they weren't nearly as accurate as coach Steve Edmiston would have liked, they made enough (11) to maintain separation on the scoreboard.

Garrison Jackson and Bart Walker scored 13 points apiece to share top honors for the Pioneers. Erratic shooting thwarted Gentry's comeback attempt down the stretch. The Pioneers managed only a single 3-pointer in the fourth from Brayden Feathers and were outscored by the Tigers 17-9.

Semrad accounted for the Tigers' only two field goals of the fourth and went 5-of-9 at the charity stripe for the game. He hit a pair of 3-point shots in the third to help Prairie Grove hang onto a 34-34 tie at the end of the third quarter.

Gentry trailed 11-9 after the first quarter and 24-23 at halftime. The Pioneers' best output came in the second quarter when they scored 14 points split between four players. Walker converted an old-fashioned 3-point play and scored five points in the second. Jackson contributed four points on a pair of field goals, Addi Taylor hit a trey and Feather sank two free throws.

Austin Henry and Eric Henderson combined to make a trio of treys for the Tigers in the second as Prairie Grove scored 13 points in the quarter to stay in front 24-23.

Gentry rallied, producing 11 points to the Tigers' 10 to even the score at the end of third with Hayden Henry twice nailing 3-pointers and a field goal by Jackson. Walker and Feather combined to go 3-for-4 at the foul line in the third but the Pioneers' shooting touch and chances to win evaporated in the fourth.

Prairie Grove 51, Gentry 43

Prairie Grove^11^13^10^17^--^51

Gentry^9^14^11^9^--^43

Gentry (11-8, 1-3): Garrison Jackson 6 1-2 13, Bart Walker 4 5-7 13, Brayden Feather 1 3-4 6, Hayden Henry 2 0-0 6, Addi Taylor 1 0-0 3, Jonathan Corter 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 9-13 43.

Prairie Grove (6-9, 2-2): Landon Semrad 9 5-9 25, Eric Henderson 2 4-8 10, Cole Cash 2 2-3 6, Austin Henry 2 0-0 6, Conner Hubbs 0 2-4 2, Tate Benoit 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 13-24 51.

3-Point Goals -- Gentry 4 (Henry 2, Feather, Taylor), Prairie Grove 6 (Semrad 2, Henderson 2, Henry 2).