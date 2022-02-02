Tigers Stage Colors Day Coronation

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove celebrated Colors Day on Tuesday, Jan. 25, with a coronation ceremony held at Tiger Arena prior to basketball games against Shiloh Christian

The Colors Day court featured a showcase representing the freshmen through senior classes.

Freshman maid Ashtyn Burton, daughter of Ben and Melissa Burton, escorted by William Lanier, son of Michael and Katie Lanier, and Evan Weyl, son of Aaron and Jennifer Weyl.

Freshman maid Faith Lawhorn, daughter of Eran and Sarah Lawhorn, escorted by Braden Hudgens, son of Stephanie Hudgens, and David Stephen, son of Greg and Candice Gentry, and Kevin and Kristen Stephens.

Sophomore maid Ella Childs, daughter of Cyndy Childs and Willy Childs, escorted by Farron Waton, son of Josh and Cassie Thompson, and Kyzer Wilmer, grandson of Anthony Criagg and Anne Burnett.

Sophomore maid Ava Nall, daughter of Marty and Laura Nall, escorted by Eric Henderson, son of Robert and Amy Henderson, and Charlie Nunn, son of Curtis and Sarah Nunn.

Junior maid Kenleigh Elder, daughter of John and Carla Elder, escorted by Coled Edmiston, son of Steve and Barbara Edmiston, and Conner Hubbs, son of Kevin and Rachel Hubbs.

Junior maid Reany White, daughter of Casey and Jackie White, escorted by Cole Ashley, son of Jeremy and Tracie Ashley, and Ryder Orr, son of Bart and Tara Orr.

Attendants, Ella Hardy, daughter of Jessica Hardy, and Brekken Watson, son of Tony and Heather Watson.

Senior maid Jeryn Carter, daughter of Darryl and Lisa Martinez, escorted by Corbin Bowlin, son of Tony and Julie Dobbs and Brandon Bowlin, and Tate Benoit, son of Chad and Jennifer Benoit.

Senior maid Arianna Harrel, daughter of Andrea Harrel, escorted by John King, son of Cassie Cagle and Ben Alvis and Roger King, and Austin Henry, son of Glenn and Lillie Norwood.

Senior maid Abby Preston, daughter of Darrian and Susan Preston, escorted by Cole Cash, son of Wade and Sheryl Cash, and Landon Semrad, son of Greg and Chrysi Semrad.

Abby Preston was crowned queen of the 2022 Colors Day ceremony.

The boys played first due to the Colors Day ceremonies and lost 51-28 to Shiloh Christian. The girls won their second straight 4A-1 Conference game by beating the Lady Saints, 62-55.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Senior maid Abby Preston, daughter of Darrian and Susan Preston, escorted by Cole Cash (left), son of Wade and Sheryl Cash, and Landon Semrad, son of Greg and Chrysi Semrad.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Senior maid Arianna Harrel, daughter of Andrea Harrel, escorted by John King (left), son of Cassie Cagle and Ben Alvis and Roger King, and Austin Henry, son of Glenn and Lillie Norwood.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Freshman maid Ashtyn Burton, daughter of Ben and Melissa Burton, escorted by Evan Weyl, son of Aaron and Jennifer Weyl, and William Lanier, son of Michael and Katie Lanier.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove senior maid Abby Preston is crowned queen of the 2022 Colors Day ceremony by Cole Cash while escort Landon Semrad stands by.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Sophomore maid Ava Nall, daughter of Marty and Laura Nall, escorted by Charlie Nunn (left), son of Curtis and Sarah Nunn, and Eric Henderson, son of Robert and Amy Henderson.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Sophomore maid Ella Childs, daughter of Cyndy Childs and Willy Childs, escorted by Farron Waton, son of Josh and Cassie Thompson, and Kyzer Wilmer, grandson of Anthony Criagg and Anne Burnett.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Freshman maid Faith Lawhorn, daughter of Eran and Sarah Lawhorn, escorted by Braden Hudgens, son of Stephanie Hudgens, and David Stephen, son of Greg and Candice Gentry, and Kevin and Kristen Stephens.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Senior maid Jeryn Carter, daughter of Darryl and Lisa Martinez, escorted by Tate Benoit (left), son of Chad and Jennifer Benoit, and Corbin Bowlin, son of Tony and Julie Dobbs and Brandon Bowlin.



MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Junior maid Reany White, daughter of Casey and Jackie White, escorted by Ryder Orr (left), son of Bart and Tara Orr, and Cole Ashley, son of Jeremy and Tracie Ashley.

