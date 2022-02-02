WCEL Obituaries For Feb. 2, 2022

Flag: Higgins

Glendon Philip 'Denny' Branstetter

Glendon Philip "Denny" Branstetter, 73, of Fayetteville, went to be with his Lord Thursday, January 27, 2022, in Springdale. He was born September 8, 1948, in Huntsville, Ark., the son of George Eugene Branstetter and Opal Duncan.

He began his truck driving career with Tyson Foods and was currently with CARDS. He drove a truck for 55 years.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Brenda Branstetter of the home; sons, Devon Branstetter of Springdale, Trenton "Shaun" Branstetter of Farmington; daughter, Natasha Jennings of Johnson; sister, Shirley Evans of Wesley; brothers, Larry Branstetter of Wesley, Elvin Branstetter of Wesley; and eight grandchildren.

Funeral service was held February 1, 2022, in the Chapel of Memorial Funeral Home, with Reverend Russell Shackelford officiating. Burial was in Friendship Cemetery.

Terry Lee Cossey

Terry Lee Cossey died January 20, 2022.

Terry is survived by wife, Kim Cossey; sons, Bryan Cossey, Brad Cossey (Amber), Guhy Brandt, Logan Luna; daughters, Sasha Forseth (Patrick) Brandy Garling (Darron); grandchildren, Hunter, Madison, Zoe, Bradley, Bryce, Jaycee, Grayson, Lincoln, Kendyl, Kole, Paige and Olivia.

Don Ernest Higgins

Don Ernest Higgins, 77, of Springdale, Ark., died January 20, 2022, at the Arkansas State Veterans Home at Fayetteville. He was born September 25, 1944, in St. Louis, Mo., to Leo and Esther (Montmarquet) Higgins.

He served in the Air Force during the Cuban missile crisis, and spent many years in real estate and sales for the West Bend Company. A master woodcarver, he enjoyed refinishing antiques. He could build or fix nearly anything. He studied religions and their histories, was an avid reader and a life-long scholar.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nina Aleywine Higgins; brothers, Rocky Higgins, William Higgins, John Higgins, Albert Moody, Paul Moody, David Durden, Teddy Moody; and sisters, Charlene Higgins and Dawn Strickle, and precious friend, Don Blair.

He is survived by four sons: James Robert Higgins and wife Dyanna of Leslie, Ark., Michael Higgins and wife Leeann of Fayetteville, Ricky Higgins of Farmington, Ryan Higgins of Farmington; and daughter, Bridgette Davis of Fayetteville; step-daughter, Susan Dunn of Fayetteville; and step-son, Robert Neill of Maine; ten grandchildren: Amber Higgins, Brittney Higgins, Greyson Higgins, Deklin Higgins, Jordan Brooke Davis, Alexis Davis, Kelly Davis, Storm Walls, Haley Deloache, Alayna Puckett; and ten step-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Brian Durden, Patrick Durden, Roger Higgins, Glen Higgins; sister, Lisa Durden; and precious friends, Maurice Bolduc and Mary Ann King.

Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Memorial Funeral Home of Springdale, Ark. Family will have private services at a later date.

Joni Jean 'Granny Red' Sparks

Joni Jean Sparks, aka Granny Red, age 63, a resident of Evansville, Arkansas, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. She was born April 18, 1958, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the daughter of James L. "Red" and Geraldine Elizabeth (Caywood) Sturdy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Geraldine Sturdy, and her nephew, Anthony Carlton.

Survivors include her husband, Tom Sparks; her daughter, Sonia Taylor and husband Jason Taylor of Summers, Arkansas; one step-son, JB Sparks of Evansville, Arkansas; two sisters, Jamie Reed and husband Paul Don of Morrow, Arkansas, LaRita Carlton and husband Richard of Vian, Oklahoma; one brother, Brit Sturdy and wife Debbie of Fort Worth, Texas; six grandchildren, Colton Taylor and wife Megan of Fort Gratiot, Michigan, Callie Taylor of DeMoines, Iowa, Devin Martin, Daxton Sparks, Torie Sparks, all of Van Buren, Braxton Sparks of Evansville; two great-grandchildren, Kennedy Taylor and Breccan Martin; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held January 29, 2022, at Liberty Baptist Church in Dutch Mills, Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Willard Walker Hospice Home, 325 Longview Dr., Fayetteville, Arkansas 72703.

Charles Bee Stroud

Charles Bee Stroud, 65, of Prairie Grove, Ark., went to be with the Lord January 22, 2022. He was born November 18, 1956, in Springdale, Arkansas, the son of the late Vernon and Phyllis Harwood Stroud.

Charles was of the Christian faith and had worked as a delivery driver for Felix Thompson. He loved the outdoors and all animals, but mostly he loved spending time with his family. He was preceded by his parents and one brother.

Charles is survived by his wife, Debbie Stroud of the home; one daughter, Jennifer Puente and her husband, Jesse, of Beach City, Texas; four brothers and one sister; grandchildren, Joseph McCarty, Christian Puente, DeLaynee; several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life was held January 28, 2022, in the chapel of Memorial Funeral Home, 3926 Willowood Avenue, Springdale, Arkansas, 72762, with Pastor Jesse Puente officiating.

Private burial will be at a later date.

