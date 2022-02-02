What's Happening

LINCOLN

Sweetheart Dance

9 Hearts Ranch of Lincoln is hosting a Sweetheart Dinner and Dance, starting at 6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 12, at the community building on Lincoln Square. Cost is $30/single or $60/couple and includes refreshments, dinner at 7 p.m. and dancing from 8 p.m. to midnight with a variety of music provided by a disc jockey. Dress is semi-formal and those 18 and older are invited to attend. An RSVP is required. Tickets may be purchased at the 9 Hearts Ranch store on Lincoln Square. The deadline is Feb. 5.

PRAIRIE GROVE

All U Can Eat Breakfast

American Legion 146 will host its monthly breakfast from 7-11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Legion building, 120 S. Neal St. in Prairie Grove. Breakfast will be biscuits and gravy, bacon, sausage, eggs, pancakes, coffee, milk, chocolate milk and orange jice. Cost is $7 adult, $3 kids 6 and under. All proceeds go to the legion to help local Cub Scouts and local veterans and for college scholarships.