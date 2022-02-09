Bean Cottage Is Home, Office For New Staffer

CANE HILL – The home/office of the newest staff member on the grounds of Historic Cane Hill is certainly an inspiration to a young historian, living in Northwest Arkansas for the first time.

"Living and working out of Dr. Bean's 1906 home is certainly inspiring to me," said David Collins, the new public programs manager for Cane Hill, in one of the county's oldest settlements.

Dr. John Lacy Bean attended Cane Hill College and the University of Arkansas and Washington University of Medicine. In 1897, he married Martha Ann McCollach (Annie).

"He was one of many former physicians who attended Cane Hill College," Collins said.

After an internship, Bean returned home to Cane Hill, where he practiced for many years.

"Dr. Bean may have been the first Cane Hill native to become a physician and certainly one of those who returned back home to work and practice medicine," Collins said.

Bean purchased Lot 6 of Kirby's addition in 1906 from D. N. Edmiston. The value increased the following year, suggesting the house was constructed in 1906.

In 1921, Bean moved to Lincoln in 1921 to open a hospital, now the Arkansas Country Doctor Museum. Dr. Bean died in 1953 and is buried in the Cane Hill Cemetery.

In 2016, Historic Cane Hill Inc. purchased the house built by Dr. Bean and, through research and historic photographs, determined its historic appearance circa 1906.

The house was restored in 2017, which included removal of a later addition and rebuilding the front porch. The inside of the home has been updated.

Historic Cane Hill states on its website that the Dr. John Lacy Bean house is now used as staff housing. Visitors are asked to respect the occupants' privacy when walking around the grounds.