Dobbs Goes Over 1,000 Career Points

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Zoe Hubbs knew her teammate, Trinity Dobbs, approached the 1,000 career points scored milestone and wanted to make certain the feat got recognized when it happened.

"We all knew that Trinity was about to hit a thousand and I started keeping track of it at our high school games. It's just a big accomplishment like you don't do that every day and it's been a couple of years since Coach Froud has had a player hit a thousand I was like 'Why not recognize her because she's worked hard and she deserves it?' So, I thought I would do her a favor and it's just something small for her," Hubbs said.

Dobbs achieved 1,000 career points during a 41-36 loss to Gentry at Tiger Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 1 and Hubbs organized a postgame ceremony in which Dobbs was presented with a basketball showcasing her accomplishment.

Her career averages reveal a standout career, 14.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 2 steals and .3 blocks-per-game. She is over 100 in all categories except blocked shots.

"It was an honor. Most people don't do that so it kind of feels awesome to do that," Dobbs said.

Dobbs developed a competitive streak and Prairie Grove fans appreciate her tenacity.

"I don't like to lose and so I don't let anyone run over me," Dobbs said.

Dobbs scored her first points against Gravette as a freshman promoted to varsity on Feb. 5, 2019. Her statistics from that game show 3-of-7 field goal shooting, 1-of-2 3-point shooting, 4-of-6 free throws made, 2 rebounds, and 1 steal. Although she committed 8 turnovers in that contest she more than made up for that by hitting the winning free throw in a down-to-the-wire 46-45 win by Prairie Grove.

"She has grown up the most from her sophomore to her senior year than anybody I've ever had. She still has some issues, but we all do. She has tried to be a leader and tried to do things that need to be done and I'm extremely proud of her for doing that," said Prairie Grove coach Kevin Froud.

Dobbs recalls a lot of conversations with Froud that have been beneficial from her perspective.

"Since I was at a young age he's always told me to be a leader. He's always talked to me about my attitude and that will help me on the court and off the court," Dobbs said.

Teammate Ella Faulk knows Dobbs' signature move as well as anyone and still finds it hard to defend in practice.

"She likes to fake to the right a lot and come back to the left and it gets you most of the time so that's pretty crazy.... I definitely look up to her," Faulk said.

Prairie Grove athletic director Dave Torres notes Dobb's been the school's best scorer, and leading scorer, every time since he's been here at the school and offered congratulations to her.

Dobbs herself became emotional when trying to describe the realization of a dream come true.

"It was one of my goals and I'm really glad I achieved it," Dobbs said fighting back tears.

Her future plans after high school include playing college basketball at Oklahoma Christian although she doesn't know what she's going to major in yet.

Dobbs wasn't the only person experiencing a wave of emotion. According to Hubbs, she pushes herself as well as pushing others and she wants what's best for her teammates.

Hubbs expressed her wish for her teammate and close friend, saying, "I wish that she keeps her morals right as she goes to college, that she doesn't forget about who she is, and the stubbornness and determination that she had in high school that she keeps forward in college."

Former assistant coach Shelley Dougan turned out for senior night, not only to salute Dobbs but for players she formerly coached before her husband Dustin's health challenges led to her resignation two years ago. Dougan points to Dobbs as one who stands out in her mind that she's coached in the past, and always expected her to reach the 1,000 point pinnacle.

"It doesn't surprise me with her work ethic and just how much time she's put in for the game of basketball over the years," Dougan said.

Dobbs personality traits benefit her on the basketball court. More than one observer characterized her stubbornness as an asset.

"She's a bit stubborn, but in a good way. You push her a little bit and she would definitely respond a lot of times. You put a challenge in front of her and she'll meet it head on," Dougan said.

For now, Dobbs sets her sights on finishing the regular season well and leading the Lady Tigers beyond district into the Class 4A North Regional scheduled for Feb. 23-26 at Farmington.