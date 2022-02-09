Lincoln Girls Experience Rough January

LINCOLN -- January proved to be a rough month for the Lincoln girls basketball team winning one of six conference games as they continued play without injured All-Conference guard Sarah Snodgrass.

The Lady Wolves were defeated at home by Green Forest (39-26) on Jan. 4, then beat Greenland (44-43) on the road Jan. 7 followed by losses to Bergman (64-14) on Jan. 22, West Fork (59-30) on Jan. 24, Valley Springs (80-35) on Jan. 25, and at Green Forest (62-56) on Jan. 28.

Green Forest 62, Lincoln 56

Lincoln fell victim to a large number of fouls called which sent Green Forest to the line 46 times. Although the Lady Wolves made eight 3-pointers they couldn't overcome 27 points the Lady Tigers converted without anybody guarding them. Lincoln jumped out to a 15-11 lead after the first quarter but fell behind 26-24 at halftime and 45-39 at the end of the third quarter as the fouls racked up. Green Forest's top two scorers Gloria Langinbelik (20 points), Leah Evans (17 points) combined to go 14-of-23 at the free-throw line. Senior guard Alexandra Torres scored 20 points and Lily Riherd added 11 for the Lady Wolves.

Lincoln^15^9^15^17^--^56

Green Forest^11^15^19^17^--^62

Green Forest (5-15, 2-6): Gloria Langinbelik 7 6-10 20, Leah Evans 4 8-13 17, Player No. 55 4 6-7 14, Carlee Smothers 2 4-6 8, Katie Farrar 0 3-6 3, Kimberly Lozano 0 0-2 0, Jessica Padilla 0 0-2 0. Totals 17 27-46 62.

Lincoln (3-15, 1-6): Alexandra Torres 7 4-8 20, Lily Riherd 2 6-6 11, Katie Jones 2 2-2 8, Kaylin Osnes 3 0-0 7, Saylor Stidham 2 0-0 6, Tabor Lewis 1 1-4 3, Zella Pomeroy 0 1-3 1. Totals 17 14-23 56.

3-Point Goals -- Green Forest 1 (Evans). Lincoln 8 (Torres 2, Jones 2, Stidham 2, Osnes, Riherd).

Valley Springs 80, Lincoln 35

Eleven players scored for Valley Springs as the Lady Tigers ran away from Lincoln, 80-35, on Jan. 25. The Lady Wolves fell behind 18-5 in the first quarter and trailed 47-18 at halftime and 73-21 at the end of the third quarter. Valley Springs hit 8 total 3-pointers compared to three for Lincoln. Macy Willis scored 14 points and Cayley Patrick with 13 were the only two girls in double figures for Valley Springs as the Lady Tigers relied on a balanced offense. Torres scored 18 points for Lincoln. On a positive note the Lady Wolves made 14-of-19 free throws in the contest.

Lincoln^5^13^3^14^--^35

Valley Springs^18^29^26^7^--^80

Valley Springs (17-8, 6-1): Macy Willis 5 4-6 14, Cayley Patrick 4 3-5 13, Savannah Ketchum 3 3-6 9, Katey Henson 3 0-0 8, Emma Graddy 0 5-8 5, Aidan Gorton 3 1-1 8, Camie Moore 3 0-0 7, Tayla Trammell 1 3-4 5, Kamey Horn 2 0-0 5, Halle Miller 1 1-1 3, Eliza Drewy 1 0-0 3. Totals 26 20-29 80.

Lincoln (3-14, 1-5): Alexandra Torres 4 8-12 18, Katie Jones 2 2-2 7, Saylor Stidham 1 1-1 3, Lily Riherd 1 1-2 3, Zella Pomeroy 1 0-0 2, Tabor Lewis 0 2-2 2. Totals 9 14-19 35.

3-Point Goals -- Valley Springs 8 (Patrick 2, Henson 2, Moore, Gorton, Horn, Drewy). Lincoln 3 (Torres 2, Jones).

Bergman 64, Lincoln 14

Lincoln's girls basketball team took to the court at Bergman on Jan. 22 and absorbed a loss by a large margin. The game had been previously scheduled for Jan. 18 but was postponed and made up four days later.

Bergman led 26-7 after one quarter and had no problems remaining unbeaten as the Lady Panthers rolled by Lincoln in a makeup 3A-1 Conference game on Saturday, Jan. 22 in Bergman. Lincoln ended the first quarter with Kaylin Osnes hitting a shot from near mid-court at the buzzer but the Lady Wolves didn't score again until midway through the third quarter. That allowed Bergman (27-0, 6-0) to stretch its lead to a 45-7 halftime margin, and the Lady Panthers led 57-12 after three quarters. Karsen Edwards led Bergman with 16 points, followed by Maddi Holt with 12 and Kara Ponder with 11. Osnes scored 8 points for the Lady Wolves.

Lincoln^7^0^5^2^--^14

Bergman^26^19^12^7^--^64

Bergman (27-0, 6-0): Karsen Edwards 8 0-1 16, Maddi Holt 5 1-1 12, Kara Ponder 4 0-0 11, Abby Hodges 3 0-0 7, Ruby Trammell 3 0-0 7, Madison Huskey 2 0-0 5, Paige Hillenburg 1 0-0 3, Madeline Moon 1 0-0 2, Kessa Willis 0 1-2 1, Taylor Cantwell 0 0-2 0. Totals 27 2-4 64.

Lincoln (3-16, 1-7): Kaylin Osnes 3 0-0 8, Tabor Lewis 2 0-0 4, Saylor Stidham 1 0-0 2. Totals 6 0-0 13.

3-Point Goals -- Bergman 8 (Ponder 3, Holt, Hodges, Trammell, Huskey, Hillenburg). Lincoln 2 (Osnes 2).