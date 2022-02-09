Pen Pals For Life

LINCOLN -- Stamps only cost 6 cents when two 11-year-old girls, one in Arkansas and the other in Pennsylvania, became pen pals more than 50 years ago.

Annette Rowe, who was Annette Edwards at the time living in Kingston in Madison County, easily remembers how it all got started. She saw a flyer at church with children's names and addresses who were interested in becoming pen pals.

It was April 1971, and Rowe wrote to a girl named Peggy. Peggy apparently received so many letters from pen pals that she shared with her friends, and Annette received a return letter from a girl named Lisa Krall of Schaefferstown, Penn.

Rowe, who now lives just outside Lincoln, said the two continued to correspond, writing to each other once or twice a month for many years.

"We exchanged pictures and we just began writing," Rowe said, noting that this was something she did on her own, without her parents' involvement or encouragement.

They wrote each other frequently until both were in their early 20s and life got busier with families and children. They continued to correspond several times a year and then Facebook started. They reconnected on Facebook and now use social media and other digital ways to keep in touch.

The two have visited with each other a few times over the years. They met in person for the first time in 1984, when Krall and her parents came through Arkansas on their way home from California to Pennysvania.

In 2019, Lisa Krall, now Lisa Thome, and her husband visited the Rowes in Arkansas, and most recently, in November, the women were together at Krall's home in Pennsylvania.

Rowe said Krall had kept most of her letters so she brought them back home to Lincoln to read back over them.

Looking over her letters, Rowe laughs, saying, "They're so boring. I was 10 or 11 and nothing was happening. I lived in the country."

The girls wrote about boys they liked, about what they received for Christmas, their classes in school and trips they may have taken.

"Mostly, they're just about school and our families, sports."

Each was crowned homecoming queen at their respective high schools and wrote about that honor. They exchanged school pictures with each other and shared milestones of growing up.

When they realized 2021 would be their 50th anniversary as pen pals they talked about doing something fun together. Then the covid-19 pandemic hit and no one traveled, Rowe said. Krall's husband also had some health problems.

Finally, Rowe said she and her sister decided to take off for Pennsylvania this past November so they could all get together.

"We just had a wonderful visit," Rowe said. "We realized that even though we spent little time face to face, we had developed a deep relationship over the years. We leaned on each other when it was needed. I just feel like she's a cousin, a close friendship."

The two women found out that they had a lot in common. Both are from small towns and attend small churches. They have a lot of the same basic values.

When she started as a pen pal, the unique part of it was the novelty of having a friend and pal in Pennsylvania, Rowe said. The novelty didn't wear off and that's why they were able to keep up their relationship over the years, Rowe said.

"I think part of it was having someone you could share with who didn't live here and know everyone I know," she said.

Rowe said she still likes to receive a handwritten letter but appreciates the convenience of social media and cell phones.

"What I like about digital correspondence is the ease," Rowe said. "I can take a picture and send it with a note. We can text back and forth."

Rowe said Krall encouraged her to share their pen pal story.

Rowe and her husband moved to Lincoln about six years ago. They lived in the Gentry area for 25-30 years. They have three grown children, grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Rowe said she cannot really point to one reason why she was interested in being a pen pal with another girl. Her mother kept old letters and that possibly could be a connection, she said.

"That's probably one of the reasons I've always had an appreciation for handwritten letters," she said.

Lisa Krall's 11-year-old picture.



COURTESY PHOTO This is a photo of the first letter written by 11-year-old Annette to her new pen pal, another 11-year-old girl living in Pennsylvania. The two have corresponded more than 50 years, though today they communicate via email or social media.

