PG Council Approves New Subdivisions

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove City Council approved three ordinances regarding residential subdivisions during its Jan. 24 meeting.

The council approved preliminary plats for two new residential subdivisions, Hudson Heights and Parkwood Estates. The two subdivisions will have a total of 164 lots.

In addition, the council approved the final plat for Prairie View Subdivision, which will have 98 lots on 23 acres located off Heritage Parkway. The development is owned by NWA Lots, Inc.

The preliminary plat for Hudson Heights subdivision shows 86 lots on 39 acres. The development will be located primarily off Ditmar Road. A portion of the property will not be developed for housing because of drainage issues. Riggins Construction is the developer of the project.

Parkwood Estates is a planned unit development with 20 acres. The subdivision with 78 lots in all will be located adjacent to Prairie Grove United Methodist Church off Parks Street. The PUD's preliminary plat shows the development will have 34 single-family lots with a front-loaded double garage, 12 lots for townhouses with a front-loaded garage and 32 townhouse lots with rear-loaded garages. The density is 3.9 lots per acre. Tract A is a 1.53-acre detention pond.

There were some changes made to the developments at the council meeting.

For the Hudson Heights ordinance, an entrance to the west was removed because of a major amount of drainage coming from Bush Street.

For the Parkwood ordinance, Ward 3 council member Doug Stumbaugh asked where the retention pond will empty. Chuck Wiley, director of public works, said it drained to the south.

Council member Brea Gragg said she received requests from citizens about a fence for Parkwood Estates and council member Rick Ault asked whether the property owners association would maintain the alleys by the houses in the middle of the development.

Administrative Assistant Larry Oelrich told Ault that the POA would be responsible for maintaining the alley. Gragg, who also is a member of Prairie Grove Planning Commission, said the POA will install a playground for Parkwood's residents.

Stumbaugh asked if the homes in the Prairie View subdivision would be bonded. Oelrich said they would be. Ault asked if the pump station would have a gravity feed. Wiley said it would.

The city council also voted and approved the following items:

• Meeting minutes for the Dec. 20 city council meeting.

• The treasurer's report.

• Hearing the reports from the following committees: sanitation, street, water/sewer, court, fire, parks and recreation, police, long-range planning, senior citizens and library.

• Resolution amending the 2021 budget.

• Ordinance to approve the sick leave policy for all nonemergency employees.

• Ordinance to approve the sick leave policy for the fire and police departments.

• Resolution to approve changes to the sick leave policy for all departments.

Mayor Sonny Hudson made some changes to committee assignments at the request of council members. Ray Carson will serve on the Sanitation Committee, Chris Powell on the Parks and Recreation Committee and Rick Ault on the Fire Committee.

The Jan. 24 meeting was completely virtual on Zoom because of covid cases and quarantines.

Lynn Kutter with the Enterprise-Leader contributed to this report.