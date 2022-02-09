Police Report

PRAIRIE GROVE

Paul Sturdivant, 57, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Jan. 27 in connection with rape.

Jesse Rodriguez, 41, of Springdale, was arrested Jan. 27 on a warrant for failure to pay.

A 16-year-old juvenile, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Jan. 27 in connection with assault on a family or household member.

Frank Tiritilli, 33, of Prairie Grove, was cited Jan. 28 in connection with criminal mischief.

Michal Benitez, 21, of Dallas, Texas, was cited Jan. 28 in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

Alex Carr, 37, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 30 on a warrant for failure to appear.

April Oeleis, 48, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Jan. 30 on a warrant for failure to appear.

McKenna Ledbetter, 19, of Springdale, was cited Jan. 31 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Phillip McMullen, 37, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 31 in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, driving on a suspended driver's license.

Crystal Goodhart, 39, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Feb. 1 in connection with possession of a controlled substance, obstructing governmental operations, resisting arrest, driving on a suspended driver's license, open container.

Joshua Ramos, 24, of Fayetteville, was cited Feb. 1 on a warrant for failure to pay.