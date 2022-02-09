Snow Brings Virtual School Days

FARMINGTON -- Mary Ann Spears, superintendent of Lincoln Consolidated School District, gave her staff and students an old-fashioned snow day on Friday.

"I just kinda put it out there to my principals," Spears said on Friday. "Let everybody have a free day."

Lincoln used AMI or alternative method of instruction days on Wednesday and Thursday because of the inclement weather. Spears said the district will use Monday, Feb. 21, Presidents Day, as a make-up day for its snow day.

In all, western Washington County received around 6-8 inches of snow Thursday and Friday, and city crews went to work clearing main streets and side streets so that residents could get out.

Floyd Shelley, Farmington's public works manager, said he thinks most people heeded warnings not to get out on the roads because traffic was very low in Farmington.

"That's good for us," Shelley said.

He had five city workers clearing and cleaning streets with plows, a spreader and a backhoe.

Shelley said the city started Wednesday night when the winter storm first hit putting down traction control. The next morning they were out at 6:30 a.m., and Friday morning Shelley and his staff started early again. He figured some would probably work part of Saturday also.

Farmington City Hall closed Thursday and Friday because of the inclement weather.

Chuck Wiley, director of public works for the city of Prairie Grove, agreed with Shelley in that "everybody has been so good and stayed home."

Prairie Grove City Hall also closed Thursday and Friday for any business but a couple of employees who were able to drive to work volunteered to answer phones, Wiley said.

In all, he had about 12 employees working on the roads, which included some from the sanitation and water departments.

"We've got the roads looking pretty good today and the sun is helping a lot," Wiley said Friday. "We started out with the main roads and then went further out."

Like Farmington, Prairie Grove employees started working at 6:30 a.m. Thursday for the day. Wiley said his workers were back out there at 7 a.m. on Friday.

Wiley said he was glad that the area received snow, not ice.

"Snow, we can deal with. Ice is different," he said.

Wiley thanked everyone for their patience.

Prairie Grove and Farmington school districts also closed for in-person instruction due to the weather. The districts used three AMI days for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Prairie Grove and Farmington returned to school on Monday, according to notifications sent out by the school districts.

Lincoln, however, announced it would have to take its seventh AMI day on Monday, due to poor road conditions for several of the bus routes.

Lincoln Mayor Doug Hutchens said city crews started clearing streets on Friday. By Friday afternoon, the main roads looked good, he said. Side roads were still covered with some ice and snow.

One major problem, he said, is that the city's road grader broke and had to be towed.

"It's our best snow tool we have," Hutchens said. "It cuts the ice off the road, but we're getting around town."

Residents stayed off the road in Lincoln, too.

"It seems like there was a lot less traffic. It was kinda odd," Hutchens said.

Lincoln City Hall and the water department closed Wednesday through Friday because of the weather.

Hutchens said he expected everything to be back to normal on Monday.

COURTESY PHOTO Mike Duffy shovels his driveway in Farmington on Thursday. Duffy is from New York so shoveling snow is not new to him.



PHOTO BY PAM JOWERS SPECIAL TO ENTERPRISE-LEADER Jaxton Jowers, 12, and his golden doodle, Dug, enjoy the snow in their neighborhood in Farmington last week.



PHOTO BY RICK AULT SPECIAL BY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Employees with the city of Prairie Grove were out first thing Thursday morning cleaning streets from sleet and snow that fell during the night. According to the National Weather Service, this area received 6-8 inches of snow. This is on North Mock Street.



LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Elizabeth Barnes, 7, of Fayetteville, and Olivia Comstock, 9, of Farmington, were among many children, teenagers and adults sledding on the Borden Hill at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park.



LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Tyler Richardson, Micaela Giddens, Racelee Richardson, 4, and Camren Richardson, 3, all of West Fork, sled Saturday at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. The two girls were sitting in small plastic swimming pools.



LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER These two snowmen have a good view of all the people sledding Saturday at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. They are in front of the Borden House.



COURTESY PHOTO David and Ashley Taylor enjoyed a cold, snowy day with their children Brooks Taylor, 6, and Campbell Taylor, 2. The family lives in Prairie Grove.



COURTESY PHOTO Jackson McCratic, 14, an eighth grader at Prairie Grove Junior High, takes a break from the snow to make brownies. McCratic lives in Farmington.

