WCEL Obituaries for Feb. 9, 2022

Mary Anderson

Mary Anderson, age 73, a resident of Summers, Arkansas, passed away Sunday, January 30, 2022, at her home. She was born June 21, 1948, in Lincoln, Arkansas, the daughter of Edgar and Clara (Nichols) Smith.

Mary had a heart as big as the sky. You could never meet a more caring person. She and Andy married in 1966 and she spent 55 wonderful years with him. Her dedication and love never wavered. Though she worked may jobs over the years, they always came secondary to her job as a wife, mother and grandmother. Her career was to pay the bills so that she could spend her weekends at the racetrack watching those she loved do what they loved. She enjoyed years of racing with Andy and then became her grandson Aaron's biggest fan. She wouldn't miss a race. She was the rock in which her family could always depend on, and made sure that no matter where her family ventured they all knew where "home" was. She lived through her grandchildren and great grandchildren, they were her whole world. Her favorite times were Sunday dinners with her family, laughing, teasing and making memories. Her smile was a reflection of her heart and always present. That heart and smile will be forever missed from her place at the table.

She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Clara E and Calvin Williams; her father, Edgar Smith; one brother, Gilbert Smith; and one son, John Wesley Anderson.

Survivors include her husband of 55 years John "Andy" Anderson; two children, Mitchell Anderson and his wife Pam of Summers, Arkansas, Christy Lankford and her husband Chad of Roaring River, North Carolina; one stepdaughter, Judy Humphry of Stilwell, Oklahoma; 12 grandchildren Jacob Anderson, Aaron Moss, Kaitlyn Lankford, Dalton Lankford, Ashtin Lankford, Maicey Lankford, Wesley Anderson, Bradley Anderson, Susan Vaughn, Alisa Higgins-Ritter, Dana Brashear and Nicolette Humphry; and 11 great-grandchildren.

The family will have a private celebration of life at a later date.

Gerald Bert Stephens

Gerald Bert Stephens was born February 7, 1945, in Harrison, Arkansas to George Washington and Nomie Lockety (Turney) Stephens. He departed this life on February 3, 2022, at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center in Muskogee, Oklahoma. He entered the world on a snowy day and left this world to be with his Lord on a beautiful snowy day.

Bert grew up in the Chelsea and Adair areas, moving 17 times during his childhood and teen years and graduated from Adair High School in 1963. After graduation, he worked in the oil field industry running heavy equipment in the panhandle of Texas and as a cement finisher in the Oklahoma City area. In 1967, he answered Uncle Sam's call and joined the US Army. He attended IT training in Corpus Christi, Texas and was soon stationed aboard the Army's only ship, the USNS Corpus Christi Bay. It was an Army Helo repair ship located in Cam Ranh Bay (cam ron bay) in the Vietnam province or Khanh Hoa (kon hoah). While on his tour of duty, he was a sheet metal worker and tasked with the maintenance and repair of Huey UH1B helicopters. He made regular maintenance flights and served as a door gunner on routine patrol flights. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and the Vietnam Service Medal. He received commendation for his part in engineering a cooling device for twin M-60 machine guns.

Bert Married Pamela Sue Howard on June 2 , 1970, in Stilwell, Oklahoma, and spent their first night as a married couple on their farm in the Baron community where they have called home for 51 years. To this union were born two children, Philip Gerald Stephens and Penny Sue Stephens Meridith. His favorite role was that of Poppy to his grandchildren. He traveled the country to attend rodeos; basketball, football, baseball, and soccer games; archery meets; shooting contests; and was always game to take someone fishing.

He was a farmer by trade and raised chickens, turkeys, and cattle for more than 35 years. He also worked as an LP gas delivery man, heavy equipment operator, and as a reserve deputy for Westville PD and the Adair County Sheriff's Office. He also served as a security guard and crosswalk guard for Westville Schools and provided many hours of volunteer labor for the community.

Bert leaves behind many loved ones to mourn his passing; his wife, Pamela Stephens of the home; son Philip, his wife Shanda, and grandchildren, Logan and Chase Stephens; daughter, Penny, her husband, Steven, and grandchildren, Caitlin, Kileigh, and Lawson Meridith, all of Westville, Oklahoma; his special poodle, Lady; sister, Deloris Jackson and her husband Norman of Chouteau, Oklahoma; sister, Carol Engle, of Gentry, Arkansas; and a whole host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family members, and friends.

