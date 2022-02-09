Wolves Snap Losing Streak, Beat Greenland 74-31

LINCOLN -- Lincoln held Greenland to a single field goal and five total second half points in routing the Pirates, 74-31, on Tuesday, Feb.1.

With the victory the Wolves, who outscored Greenland 37-5 over the final two quarters, snapped a five-game losing streak. Lincoln played six straight games on the road and hadn't won since beating the Pirates at Greenland, 59-49, on Jan. 7, but there was little doubt about this one beyond the first quarter.

Greenland missed its first four shots from the field before Kaden Watts hit from 3-point range but the Pirates couldn't keep the Wolves off the boards. Lincoln pounded the offensive glass throughout the contest and got seven points from Jace Birkes off the bench to end the first quarter on top 13-7.

Lincoln coach Tim Rich rotated 10 players in during the first half and Greenland couldn't keep up with all those fresh legs. Six different players scored for the Wolves in the second quarter. Eric Skogen had eight points in the period including an old-fashioned 3-point play to kickstart Lincoln's 24-point outburst. The junior finished with 10 points, joining Birkes, 17 points, and Drew Moore, 10 points, in double figures.

Lincoln led 37-26 at halftime and replicated its 24-point production again in the third to take a commanding 61-28 lead. Kade Gobel scored Greenland's only basket of the quarter while the Wolves once more got points from six guys. Birkes hit a three and had seven points in the third. Drew Moore and Kellar Price also made 3-pointers with each scoring five points in the quarter.

The fourth quarter was played with a running clock. Rich went deep into his bench with Chris West and Brennin Davis each twice converting fast-break baskets for Lincoln.

Gobel scored 16 points for the Pirates.

Lincoln 74, Greenland 31

Greenland^7^19^2^3 -- 31

Lincoln^13^24^24^13 -- 74

Lincoln (5-17, 2-7): Jace Birkes 7 2-3 17, Drew Moore 4 1-2 10, Eric Skogen 4 1-1 10, Rylee Remington 3 0-0 7, Trey Reed 1 4-4 6, Bryce Dye 2 1-2 5, Kellar Price 2 0-0 5, Paxton Price 1 2-2 4, Brennin Davis 2 0-0 4, Chris West 2 0-0 4, Kyler Calvin 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 11-14 74.

Greenland (3-11, 2-7): Kade Gobel 5 6-7 16, Kaden Watts 3 0-0 7, Andrew McArdle 1 0-0 3, J.R. Selvey 1 0-0 2, Laken Gaesswitz 0 2-2 2, Jacob Gilbert 0 1-2 1. Totals 10 9-12 31.

3-Point Goals -- Lincoln 5 (Birkes, Moore, Skogen, Remington, K. Price). Greenland 2 (Watts, McArdle).