Farmington Lifts Mandate, 'Highly' Recommends Masks

FARMINGTON -- Farmington School Board voted Feb. 8 to amend the district's mask advisory policy so that masks are "highly recommended" instead of mandated.

The new policy took effect, Feb. 9, and applies to busses as well. Masks had been required when the district's residential population was classified as high risk for covid-19.

In addition to the discussion about masks and other covid-related information, the board also held closed disciplinary hearings for five high school students.

The board voted to expel one of the students for the remainder of the semester, according to Jon Laffoon, superintendent of schools.

For four of the students, the board voted to allow them to participate in the Second Chance Program as long as they complete all necessary steps. If a student or family fails to participate successfully, then the student will be expelled for the remainder of the spring semester.

Laffoon and his administrative staff made the recommendation to amend the mask advisory policy during a special board meeting Monday.

He noted that the board adopted its mask advisory policy on Sept. 21, 2021, and the district has consistently followed it.

The district uses covid data from the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement as the basis for its mask advisory policy. This data is based on infections from residents living within district boundaries, not just from infections of students and staff.

Stephanie Pinkerton, assistant superintendent, provided the board with covid data that showed the district's community infections are trending downward, according to ACHI. Pinkerton said Farmington School District had its most active cases, 409 infections, on Jan. 17. This had decreased to 155 on Feb. 7.

Under the revised policy, Farmington will have optional masking for a low risk of infection, which is 10-23 infections per 10,000 residents. Masks will be recommended for a moderate risk, 30-49 infections per 10,000. Masks will be "highly" recommended for a high risk of infection, 50-100+ infections per 10,000.

The board approved a resolution that says it "highly recommends" students, staff and visitors wear masks indoors and on school buses when the district is classified as high risk, which on the ACHI map is shown as either the color "purple" or the color "red."

The resolution gives Laffoon the authority to modify the requirements on a temporary basis, as necessary to comply with any updated guidance or directives from the state or Arkansas court system.

According to the latest ACHI report, Farmington is in the high risk category for covid infections with 100-199 infections per 10,000 people.

One board member asked how bus drivers would feel about lifting a mask mandate, and Pinkerton said a couple had expressed concerns.

She said some probably would continue to wear masks and shields. In addition, she said the district will continue to fog buses to help with protection. During warm weather, windows will be opened for better infiltration.

Laffoon said some staff members also had talked to him with concerns about changing the policy. He said others had told him they supported the recommendation.

"In the sake of transparency, we have some who do not want to do this," Laffoon said.

Pinkerton said the school will continue to provide personal protective equipment to any staff members who want it. She said the district has many different types of masks available, as well as shields. The schools still have fogging machines, and buildings will continued to be cleaned, per covid precautions.

Board President Travis Warren said he supported amending the policy but wanted the district to keep a policy in place, just in case the situation changes in the future.

"I would like to leave the door open, if that makes sense," Warren said.

He said he had been at two pharmacies that day and no one in the businesses was wearing a mask, customers or pharmacists.

"I was the only one," Warren said. "I think there's where we headed now."

Board member Amy Hill, who has opposed a mask mandate from the beginning, said the policy change gives students and staff the option to wear a mask if they want to.

Joe McClung, assistant superintendent, said the district will make other changes to its Ready for Learning Plan and Continuity of Services, based on new guidance from the state.

Asa Hutchinson announced Feb. 1 school districts will no longer be required to do contact tracing and quarantine probable close contacts of positive cases. The state's contact tracing and quarantine guidelines remain "best practices," but it's up to each district to decide whether to take those steps, he said.

Farmington's students and staff no longer will have to quarantine if they are a close contact with someone who has tested positive for covid-19 unless they start to show symptoms.

A student or staff member who tests positive will have to isolate or quarantine for five days, and then can return to school if they wear a mask for the next five days.

In addition, the school will no longer require daily screenings from students and staff but this could be reinstated in the future, if needed. School nurses and other employees will not conduct contact tracing of positive cases at school.

McClung said the policy will be a symptoms-based approach, which is the new guidance from the state.

"If you have symptoms at home, get tested and if it's positive, follow the five and five guidelines," McClung said.

Laffoon said the district also is going to allow students to travel to participate in activities off campus. This already is allowed for AAA activities.

"We're going to start letting our kids travel when we can and as much as we can," Laffoon said.