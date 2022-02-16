Aspirin Therapy An Option For Heart Health

Heart disease is one of the most prevalent health conditions in the United States. A number of factors can increase your risk of developing heart disease, including a few you can't do much to change, including your age, gender, genetics and race or ethnicity.

If you have uncontrollable risk factors for heart disease, you might think taking a daily aspirin could protect you from having a heart attack. Before you reach into the medicine cabinet, however, it would be wise to discuss aspirin therapy with your doctor.

Changing Direction

Health care providers have recommended taking lowdose aspirin for patients who have experienced heart attack or stroke or who already have heart disease. As a blood thinner, aspirin may help minimize dangerous blood clots that can trigger a heart attack or stroke. It may also benefit people who have diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity or other heart disease risk factors.

However, aspirin therapy may be a risk if taken when it isn't needed. Aspirin can cause gastrointestinal bleeding or possibly bleeding in the brain, and bleeding risk increases in people with ulcers or uncontrolled high blood pressure. Furthermore, there isn't enough evidence to show that taking aspirin by itself prevents heart attacks in people younger than 50 years old, according to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute.

People concerned about their heart health shouldn't automatically reach for the aspirin. After talking to your doctor about whether it's right for you, consider other heart-healthy lifestyle changes, such as eating a balanced diet, getting regular exercise, managing stress and kicking a tobacco habit if you have one.

Exercises To Strengthen The Heart

Take advantage of any milder winter days and squeeze in some of these heart-healthy exercises:

1. Hike a local trail. Hiking is one of the best ways to enjoy the great outdoors.

2. Walk the city's trails. Take advantage of the trail system in Siloam Springs and explore the town.

3. Get a little yard work done. Yes, it does count as exercise! Raking leaves qualifies as moderate-intensity physical activity.

Learn More About Heart Health From Webinars

Northwest Health in Siloam Springs is offering free educational webinars on heart health in conjunction with American Heart Month in February. These webinars will be led by board-certified cardiologists. No registration is needed. You can watch the webinars on Northwest Health's Facebook page @ NWHealthAR. The webinars include:

• "Is Your Blood Pressure Too High, Too Low or Just Right?" featuring Noninterventional Cardiologist Robert Schatz, M.D., of Northwest Cardiology – Siloam Springs, may be found on our Facebook page.

Nearly 80 million Americans are living with high blood pressure. Some populations including young adults and minorities are at greater risk of going undiagnosed. Join Dr. Schatz as he discusses what high blood pressure is, what the numbers mean and how to better control them.

• "AFib Insights: Getting to a Normal Rhythm" featuring Interventional Cardiologist Michael Green, M.D., of Northwest Cardiology – Springdale, will be posted on our Facebook page at 12 p.m. Feb. 16.

Atrial fibrillation, or AFib, is a serious but treatable heart condition. Some people are symptom-free and others have palpitations, fluttering or a pounding feeling in their chest. During this webinar, you can learn about the steps you need to take to manage AFib.

Source: Siloam Springs Regional Hospital