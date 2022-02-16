Conference Crown Icing On Cake For Lady Cardinals

FARMINGTON -- Finishing out an undefeated conference season by beating Gravette, 74-37, in Saturday's make-up game provided icing on the cake for a hard-working Lady Cardinal girls basketball squad (26-1, 12-0).

"It's very, very special. I can't say enough about our basketball team, our kids and the amount of focus they've had day in and day out over the course of our basketball season and the conference season to this point," said Farmington coach Brad Johnson.

Gravette coach Will Pittman won't argue. He thinks Farmington looms as a prime contender to win a state championship this season. The Lady Cardinals made a good Gravette team look ordinary by scoring at least 23 points in the first three quarters Saturday at Cardinal Arena. Farmington led at the end of every quarter. The score was 24-7 after one period and escalated to 47-23 at halftime and 71-32 going into the fourth quarter which was played with a running clock.

"Farmington is very good. They are ranked No. 1 for a reason. Nobody has beat them in the state of Arkansas. I thought our girls' effort was good. We fought on the boards early. Then we turned it over early and got ourselves in a hole and we just couldn't fight our way out of it," Pittman said.

Senior guard Carson Dillard bombed away from 3-point land making 5 treys and leading all scorers with 23 points in three quarters of action. Jenna Lawrence added 14 points while Reese Shirey and Megan Hernandez chipped in 10 points apiece.

Johnson told his team in the locker room there's been a lot of great programs and great teams in the 4A-1 Conference for a long time.

"A lot of them compete at the state level and oftentimes there's some state champions that come out of this league, but very few times has anybody ever ran the table. We were fortunate to be one of those a couple of years ago [during 2019-2020] but it's just not the norm because of how everybody competes, the quality of players in the league and quality of overall play and quality of coaching. It's just tough night in and night out to go out and recreate a good basketball game on the road and serve court at home," Johnson said.

And yet the Lady Cardinals achieved that distinction by going 12-0 in conference play.

"For our kids to have played the way they've played all year long in conference has just been phenomenal," Johnson said.

On the opposite bench Pittman almost immediately set his attention on this week's District 4A-1 girls basketball tournament at Pea Ridge's brand new Blackhawk Arena. Gravette began district play on Tuesday needing to win twice to secure a berth in next week's 4A North Regional hosted by Farmington.

"We're ready to turn the page and look forward to the district tournament. They've given outstanding effort. It's been that way all week in practice. Every game at district is going to be a battle," Pittman said.

Farmington earned a bye into the district semfinals and regional tournament. The Lady Cardinals play on Friday at 7 p.m. and Gravette could potentially become their opponent.

Farmington 74, Gravette 37

Gravette^7^16^9^5^--^37

Farmington^24^23^24^3^--^74

Farmington (26-1, 12-0): Carson Dillard 8 2-2 23, Jenna Lawrence 6 0-0 14, Reese Shirey 4 1-1 10, Megan Hernandez 4 0-0 10, Lindsey Scogin 2 0-0 6, Allie Devecsery 2 1-1 5, J'Myra London 2 0-0 4, Morgan Brye 0 1-2 1, Hannah Moss 0 1-2 1, Mazzie Carlson 0 0-1 0, Cailey Ramaker 0 0-2 0. Totals 28 6-11 74.

Gravette (16-11, 7-5): Alexa Parker 5 0-0 10, Reese Hamilton 3 1-3 8, Kelsey Fletcher 3 0-0 8, Brynn Romine 1 3-4 5, Keeley Elsea 1 1-3 3, Dalachie Wishon 1 0-0 2, Brooke Handle 0 1-2 1, Rachel Deihl 0 0-1 0. Totals 14 6-13 37.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 12 (Dillard 5, Lawrence 2, M. Hernandez 2, Scogin 2, Shirey). Gravette 3 (Fletcher 2, Hamilton).