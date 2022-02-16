EAST Class: More Than Just Cool Technology





FARMINGTON -- Third graders in the EAST program at Jerry "Pop" Williams Elementary School are learning new technology and working on many school projects but EAST facilitator Andy Sills says his main focus is something else.

"The big thing in EAST is we talk about being respectful and working with others," Sills said.

Those are the type skills, Sills said, that he wants students to have before they leave the EAST program at Williams and head to Farmington Middle School.

EAST, which stands for Education Accelerated by Service and Technology, allows students to do projects that benefit their school or community.

Sills is in his seventh year at Williams but his first year as the EAST facilitator and computer lab teacher. Prior to that, he was the school's art teacher.

He came to an education career the nontraditional way. Previously, he worked 10 years in graphic design and marketing but, after some challenges, he decided to apply to be certified to teach art through the state's nontraditional program.

"I enjoyed art growing up, and I liked the idea of doing this, and it would be stable," Sills said.

Having a background in graphic design and marketing helps him as an EAST facilitator but he's also learned it has drawbacks.

"In EAST, students learn on their own," he said. "It's been a challenge for me to step back and let them figure it out on their own."

Williams' EAST classroom is equipped with the latest technology in hardware and software, including 3D printers, a plotter, a Go Pro, different types of cameras, computer work stations, iPads, tablets and a video camera.

The program this year has a total of 34 third graders who come to EAST class once per week for the year.

Sills said he encourages his students to think of problems to solve and bring those to class. The problem is placed on the board and then the students talk about ways to solve the problem. Students are divided into teams to work together on a solution.

In each case, students name the problem, identify their client and identify a community partner.

As an example, this is one paper posted on the classroom board:

• Problem: Students don't know the names of their bus drivers.

• Client: Farmington School District

• Community Partner: Jim Hendricks (transportation director).

Four EAST students shared what's been going on in their EAST classes this year during the Farmington School Board's January meeting and how they've solved some of the problems for their school.

The kids learned that their school counselor, Mrs. Gooch, was spending a lot of time taking photos of students each month for the assembly awards video.

The solution, the students figured out, was to take photos of every student in the school and create a database of the photos. Gooch would be able to access this photo database for her awards video shown during a school assembly each month.

EAST students also helped provide more information and fun content for Ms. Clevenger for the TV in the cafeteria. They are creating new slides on topics such as "Dad Jokes," happy birthday announcements, student artwork and relaxing photos.

Another problem: students need more game options on the playground during recess. EAST students have been researching games that can be painted on the basketball courts for students to enjoy.

"Lots of kids are getting bored outside and I'm one of them," said EAST student Tegan Karnes.

Some of the games they've come up with include Chutes and Ladders, Hopscotch and Spell-A-Word.

Sills said he's already thinking of ways to improve the program. One is that he wants students to "dig deep into a problem," instead of just skimming the surface. He also wants students to look for ways to help a business or the community, as well as school projects.

EAST is only open for third graders at Williams, but the school has what Sills calls EAST Jr., to introduce all second graders to the program. Each student participates for 30 minutes per week for half the year.

Students apply to be a part of EAST at the beginning of the year. Sills said he looked for students who apply themselves, are able to stay on task and have an interest in technology. Another factor considered is how a student treats others. Next year the application process will be a little easier for him because he'll have met the second graders through EAST Jr.

Students have good things to say about being in EAST.

Emily Jones said the class has taught her how to work with other people and how to work as a team.

Mya Kelly said her favorite part of EAST has been helping others and learning how to use the software program for the 3D printer. She and a classmate are working on a project now to create and print objects that can be given as gifts.

Another student, Ruby Boger, said she's enjoyed working on a project to host a soup drive at school for the Super Bowl.

Many people think EAST is just about technology, Sills said.

"It's not just about technology," Sills said. "They are learning how to work with others and learning how to look at the steps for solving a problem, not just jumping into it."

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER EAST students Mya Kelly, left, and Harper Watkins are using the software program Tinkercad to create 3D digital designs. Their designs will be printed in 3D to give as gifts. The girls are in third grade at Williams Elementary School in Farmington.



LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Maggie Jones, left, Teagan Karnes, Ruby Boger and Emily Jones are involved in the EAST program this year at Williams Elementary. Third-grade students applied to be in the program at the beginning of the school year.



COURTESY PHOTO Tay Norton with Lifetouch talks to EAST students about her job and her equipment. She also give them some tips on how to be better photographers. One tip was "take lots of pictures."





