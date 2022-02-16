Fantastic Finish For Cards On Senior Night

FARMINGTON -- Farmington boys basketball coach Johnny Taylor couldn't have scripted a better ending to senior night although he utilized an innovative endeavor to create an atmosphere for success and celebration.

During practices leading up to Friday's game against Pea Ridge Johnny Taylor formulated a multi-faceted game plan designed to showcase the talents of all six seniors on his varsity roster as well as senior manager, Seth Adams.

Pep Rally Blooper

On Friday the school held a pep rally and Johnny prepared Seth that he was going to tell the staff and students at the end of the pep rally that Seth has a special message. Seth was supposed to say, "Hey guys, come to the gym tonight, I'm going to get to dress out."

Johnny Taylor rehearsed those exact lines 10 times with Seth making sure he had them down, but once Seth got out on the floor during the pep rally he said, "Hey guys, come to the game tonight. I'm going to get to play."

Not knowing what course the game might take Johnny Taylor told his manager, "Seth, you jumped the gun a little bit."

But the veteran coach didn't fault Seth for his exercising his faith by calling those things that are not as though they were and predicting in advance the Cardinals would have the game well in hand generating a chance for him to see some action on the basketball court.

"Here's what I love about our program. It doesn't matter if you can score 30 points, It doesn't matter if you are the best athlete, if you want to be part of our program and you are a good kid and you're willing to be coached and willing to work we give you an opportunity and that's what we have," Johnny Taylor said. "We have 35 kids involved in 10th through 12th grade and all 35 kids are not just great kids but in so many different ways they help our program ... Everyone in our program wanted Seth to get to dress out."

Seven Seniors Score

His son, sophomore scoring sensation Layne Taylor, who set a school single game scoring record against Huntsville with 61 points in December, echoed those sentiments.

"Going into the game, honestly, all we were thinking about was getting him into the game since it was his senior night, last chance to get to play. We wanted to get him in and we were able to do that," Layne Taylor said.

Seth's excitement rose as tip-off time neared and dressed out wearing a borrowed jersey, No. 12 which belongs to sophomore Luis Caselman. Seth, who's been challenged by autism, made a free throw and a 3-point shot with the Blackhawks loosely guarding him.

His classmates, starters Nathan Monroe, Mateo Carbonel and Logan Burch, had already scored in the game and were on the bench by the time Seth's trifecta extended Farmington's lead to 72-45. In the last 2:36 three more classmates coming in off the bench, Carson Dearing, Asher Hester and Noah Farmer, all scored bringing a mile wide smile to their head coach Johnny Taylor.

"I've been coaching 22 years and this was one of the neatest, one of the best games and one of the best memories," Johnny Taylor said.

Inclusive Environment

In the aftermath of the game Seth then participated in the senior walk with each of the senior members for the boys and girls basketball teams, managers, cheerleaders and dance team.

Xailyn Young, a freshman member of the dance team, sees Farmington as a good school to attend.

"I think it's really awesome how we show there's no bullying in Farmington. We accept anyone and like Seth going out there shooting that [3-pointer] and everybody cheering him on was like really good," Xailyn said.

Aleigh Masterson, a freshman member of the track and field, who competes in long jump and sprints, was equally impressed.

"I thought it was pretty cool. I mean we learn and we put people out there that can have a vision and potential and we don't shame people for what they are," Aleigh said.

That inclusivity seemed on full display everywhere. Farmington senior guard Logan Burch took time to pose with senior cheerleader Mary-Claire Lynch and her special needs sister, Anya Lynch, 14. Anya beamed from ear to ear at a chance to take a photo with a varsity basketball player.

In the announcer's booth at the scorer's table sophomore Victor Pacheco added his unique brand of color commentary to the FarmCards Live webcast, proclaiming Seth Adams as his best friend.

Lifetime Highlight Reel

Senior guard/forward Mateo Carbonel describes Seth as always being kind of a brother to senior members of the varsity.

"He's been around forever in Farmington and everyone knows him. He's one of the most popular guys here and being able to walk with him and grow with him as a person is definitely something that I can learn from and a big experience that most people can learn from as well," Carbonel said.

Johnny Taylor put Carbonel in the spotlight calling a play where Carbonel controlled the dribble and ran down the first quarter clock then busted a 3-pointer at the buzzer to double up the score on Pea Ridge, 22-11, at the end of the first quarter.

"For me that was just a crazy moment to have on my senior night. Coach just trusts me to handle the ball and shoot it well and put it right in their face," Carbonel said.

Farmington girls basketball coach Brad Johnson said Seth scoring points represents one of those Lifetime Movie moments that they make movies about.

"What I think it shows everybody is that No. 1 athletics and basketball brings people together and the other thing is this whole thing's way bigger than basketball and so we had one of those moments tonight where it was bigger than basketball," Johnson said. "To see just the pure joy on Seth's face and the response of the crowd and his teammates and really even the opposing team to all be able to take part in that and that special moment. It will be something that Seth will remember for the rest of life, but every person in this building will remember it as well. It is everything that is right with high school sports."

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Senior members of Farmington's boys basketball teams with senior cheerleaders, managers, and dance team members enjoy a senior walk following the Cardinals' boys basketball 77-47 victory over Pea Ridge on senior night Friday at Cardinal Arena.

