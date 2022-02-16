Farmington Planners Set 2022 Goals

FARMINGTON -- Goals for the year for Farmington Planning Commission include a new single-family residential zone, streamlining the landscape ordinance and requiring connectivity between subdivisions and businesses.

The commission came up with goals during its Jan. 31 work session.

In addition to those discussions, Sarah Geurtz with Earthplan Design Alternatives in Springdale gave an update on her work to develop a master park plan for the city.

Chairman Robert Mann said he wanted the commission to have a list of items to tackle by the end of the year.

Commissioners and city staff discussed many ideas. Mann placed five goals in priority order after getting feedback from his fellow commissioners. Mann said he believed several of the goals could be implemented within a few months.

At the top of the list is a proposal to require connectivity between subdivisions and businesses. Such a requirement would have to be approved by the city council.

City business msanager Melissa McCarville said the city needs to consider changes to its ordinances for connectivity. She noted that subdivisions, such as Twin Falls and Silverthorne, have street stub-outs specifically to connect to future subdivisions.

Chris Brackett, city engineer, said connectivity helps reduce traffic on main streets, so that vehicles, such as trash trucks, delivery trucks and emergency vehicles, do not have to go out of one subdivision onto a main street to get to the entrance for an adjacent subdivision.

The city does not have an ordinance that requires connectivity between businesses but encourages it, according to McCarville.

Next on the list is a requirement that new multi-family developments be required to install sprinkler systems.

Rick Bramall, city building official, said he recommends this change in talking with fire chief Bill Hellard. Bramall said sprinkler systems already are required for apartment buildings.

For multi-family units, residents do not have any control over what the people are doing next door, Bramall said.

The commission asked Geurtz if she would look over the city's landscape ordinance to streamline it and make it simpler and more user friendly.

The commission also discussed a new single-family residential zone, possibly called RE-3, Residential Estate-3, with a minimum lot size of half an acre.

Commission member Chad Ball said he agreed that the city needs a zone that falls between R-1, 10,000-square-foot minimum lots, and RE-2, which requires lots to have a minimum of one acre.

There was some discussion on whether to allow livestock in a RE-3 zone but no consensus at the work session.

The last item on Mann's list was for the commission to discuss whether to restrict the width of driveways to a certain percentage of the front yard. It was decided that this topic probably would need a separate work session.

Other ideas were brought up.

Commissioner Judy Horne several times said she believes the city needs to require some type of buffer zone for multi-family developments.

"I think there need to be changes in the setbacks for multi-family to make it a little harder," Horne said.

Horne said she thinks this would help "calm people down" who are upset about multi-family developments being proposed near their neighborhoods. A buffer could be whatever the commission wants, such as landscape, she added.

"It provides space that reduces the impact of one thing upon another," Horne said. "They do it in lots of cities and it works fine so I don't see why we can't do it here."

A couple of commissioners said they probably would not support that, including Keith Macedo. Macedo said he's seen it tried in other places with easements and some follow it and some don't.

"It's a management nightmare and I'm not supportive of it," Macedo said.

Horne said her concern is that Farmington is becoming more like other cities in Northwest Arkansas that are "cramming more houses in." She added, "Our town is losing its character. It's losing its charm."

Ball wondered if the commission wanted to make storage units a conditional use, instead of a right of use in certain zones. He asked if the city should add another "type of hoop" for such businesses.

Mann pointed out that the "market will go as the demand is there."

In giving her presentation on a draft parks plan, Geurtz provided some information on the cost of a splash pad from talking to a local business owner. She said she learned it costs $100,000-$200,000 to install, and a splash park pays for itself in five-seven years. She said she "surprisingly" was told a splash pad doesn't have a lot of maintenance.

Commission member Gerry Harris said she supports a splash park for Farmington.

"We go to Bentonville and Springdale and take our grandkids," Harris said. "We're spending our money there."

Macedo said he wasn't opposed to one but wanted to see a long-term plan for Creekside Park.

Mayor Ernie Penn, who attended the work session, said right now he's heard the most about people wanting trails in Farmington so that's what the city is focusing on, installing a walking and biking trail that would connect to Fayetteville's trails near Alberta Street.

At the end of the work session, Penn said he had a few things to say. Penn said he realizes a lot of people are criticizing the growth of Farmington.

"I understand it, but you can't stop people from coming to your town," Penn said.

He said that he, like others, would like to see more businesses in Farmington, in particular nicer restaurants, but people have to realize how much it costs to build and staff a business. He said he's talked to several different entities about building or coming to Farmington, and said, "I can't get them here."