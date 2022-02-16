Farmington, Prairie Grove School Boards Move To Zoned Positions For May 24 Election

Filing for the May 24 school election opens at noon, Tuesday, Feb. 22 and closes at noon, Tuesday, March 1.

All five seats on the Farmington School Board and five out of seven seats on Prairie Grove School Board are available this year as a result of a state law requiring the districts be zoned because a greater percentage of the population now belongs to a minority status.

The law (ACA 6-13-631) requires any board of a community having a combined minority population of more than 10% create zones. The law provides that a school district that attains 10% minority population out of the total population shall elect board members in compliance with the federal Voting Rights Act of 1965, as amended.

According to the 2020 census, Farmington School District has 19.6% minority population, and Prairie Grove School District has 17.6% minority population.

Lincoln School District, which already has zoned school board members, has a 22.9% minority population, according to the 2020 census.

Both Farmington and Prairie Grove school boards have taken all steps necessary to comply with the law including approving a resolution to create and approve the zones drawn up by Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission.

For Farmington, five zones were created and each of the board members must reside in the district being represented.

Prairie Grove School Board has seven members and decided to have five members elected by zone and two members elected at large. The positions currently held by board members Casie Ruland and William Dick are the at-large positions and will not be on this year's school election ballot.

Persons interested in being a school board candidate are advised to obtain materials about running for office from the Washington County Clerk's office, then circulate petitions to gather signatures of at least 20 qualified residents of the district and zone.

To be eligible for a school board seat, a person must be a registered voter, live in the respective school district and live in the zone he or she will represent, if the position is a zoned seat. They must not be an employee of the district. A felony, in most cases, is a disqualifier for running for school board or holding a school board seat.

Term lengths will be established by elected board members drawing lots. Both Farmington and Prairie Grove school boards will draw for term lengths after the May 24 school election. According to the law, no more than two board members can be up for election in any year.

Dr. Prothro, executive director of the Arkansas School Boards Association, gave a presentation on Jan. 25 called, "So you want to be a board member."

Prothro explained that specific legal duties of school board members include:

• Make, enforce and obey district policies;

• Hire and evaluate the superintendent;

• Set the district's vision, mission and direction;

• Oversee district finances and budget;

• Approve the employment of staff;

• Attend legal convened board meetings;

• Conduct hearings;

• Visit schools annually when students are present;

• Receive training and professional development; and

• Follow state and federal laws and Arkansas Department of Education rules governing public schools, including the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act.

In addition, school board members may:

• Monitor and advocate for student achievement and district progress;

• Advocate student needs to lawmakers and stakeholders;

• Collaborate with community partners;

• Ensure facilities are safe and adequate; and

• Align resources with goals.

Protho stressed that qualities of a good board member are integrity, commitment, vision, courage and respect.

Prothro said board members should be motivated by the best interest of all students regardless of demographic area or other identifiers, be passionate about public education and share responsibility for fiscal accountability, facilities and student academic achievement.

School board members also should be willing to follow high ethical standards, be strong communicators and willing to listen, be ready to rely on facts and weigh in on all sides of an issue before making a decision. They should be well informed about current issues in public education, be supporters of the democratic process and accept the will of the majority.

In addition, Protho said board members should be willing to spend time and energy on board business, be committed to learning by participating in ongoing training, be collaborative and able to function as part of a team and be willing to exercise power only at legally held meetings.

He emphasized that an individual board member only has authority when present in a legally convened meeting and is casting a vote with a quorum present.

Noting that many times parents of students complain to school board members, Prothro said the "Golden Rule" is that if someone is hired to do it, it is not a school board member's job. He said board members should require that all parties complaining to them follow the chain of command by routing all requests and information through the proper channels.