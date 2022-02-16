Gravette Takes Bite Out Of Tigers In Lions' Den

GRAVETTE -- Gravette had to hold off Prairie Grove's fourth-quarter comeback attempt and defeated the Tigers in a 4A-1 Conference game in Lion Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

The win meant the Lions (16-10, 6-5) earned the No. 2 seed from the West Division in the 4A-1 Conference tournament at Pea Ridge. Gravette won't play until 5:30 p.m. Wednesday against the winner of Tuesday's game between Prairie Grove and Harrison.

The Lions led 12-9 after one quarter and 21-16 at halftime, then outscored the Tigers 19-11 in the third quarter for a 40-27 cushion before Prairie Grove made things closer. Gunnar Woolard had 18 points for Gravette while Brady Hunt added 13. Eric Henderson had 11 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 19 to lead Prairie Grove.

The first 90 seconds of the opening quarter was mainly defensive posturing by both the Lions and Tigers. That changed at the 6:33 mark when Henderson hit a layup for two, putting the Tigers on the scoreboard for the first points of the night. Forty-five seconds later Michael Duke landed a jumper, putting the Lions on the scoreboard and tying the contest at two all.

A free throw on Prairie Grove's next possession put the Tigers up by one. The Tigers continued to hold the lead until the 2:34 mark when Gravette hit five straight points to tie the contest at seven. By the end of the first quarter, the Lions held a three point lead over the Tigers.

The second quarter was more a defensive contest as both teams were held to single digits with Gravette slightly ahead of Prairie Grove 9-7 to take a 21-16 lead going into the halftime break.

The Lions came out of the dressing room on fire in the second half, outscoring the Tigers 19-11 in the third quarter to extend its lead by 13 going into the final eight minutes.

The Tigers were not ready to call it a night as the team powered back with 18 points to close the gap to two points. But the Gravette Lions were not about to lose this final game of the season as they held on to defeat the Prairie Grove Tigers 49-45 for the conference win.

Woolard led the Lions with 18 points, four of which were three-pointers followed by Hunt with 13. Brooks West finished his final home game with nine points as did Michael Duke with seven. Dakota Sizemore finished the night with two.

On the Tiger side, Henderson led the scoring with 19. Rounding out the scoring for Prairie Grove were Landon Semrad with nine, Cole Edmiston with six, Ryder Orr with five, Conner Hubb with four and Cole Cash with two.

Gravette 49, Prairie Grove 45

Prairie Grove^9^7^11^18^--^45

Gravette^12^9^19^9^--^49

Gravette (16-10, 6-6): Gunnar Woolard 18. Brady Hunt 13, Brooks West 9, Michael Duke 7, Dakota Sizemore 2.

Prairie Grove (): Eric Henderson 19, Landon Semrad 9, Cole Edmiston 6, Ryder Orr 5, Conner Hubbs 4, Cole Cash 2.