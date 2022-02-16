Greenland Steals 55-53 OT Win Over Lincoln Girls

LINCOLN -- Greenland made 29 of 37 free throws led by Heidi Rust's 21 of 26 performance but still needed a late field goal by Rust to slip past Lincoln, 55-53, in overtime on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Rust scored a game-high 34 points and Sydney Barton added 10 for the Lady Pirates.

The Lady Wolves, who finished 12-of-16 on free throws, threw everything they had at the Lady Pirates in overcoming a 22-13 halftime deficit. Lincoln trailed 8-9 after one quarter but fell behind when the visitors outscored them 13-5 in the second period.

Even with their best player, 5-feet-9 sophomore Sarah Snodgrass, who averaged 21.2 points, seven rebounds and three assists per game as a freshman posting nine double-doubles and garnering All-Conference honors, in street clothes on the bench due to an injury, and having three players foul out the Lady Wolves kept coming back.

Lily Riherd took a steal coast-to-coast to begin a 9-0 Lincoln run over a 6:09 span of the third quarter. Alexandra Torres capitalized on a second chance when Lincoln reset its offense with an offensive rebound by burying a shot in the lane. Tabor Lewis added a putback and Torres sank a 3-pointer from the wing to even the score at 22-all with 1:05 to go in the third quarter.

Greenland reclaimed the lead on Makyla Vaughn's drive to end the third quarter ahead barely, 24-22.

The fourth quarter featured eight lead changes and three ties with the teams combining for 40 points in the period. Rust made 9 of 10 free throws in the fourth and Greenland was 11 of 14 overall at the charity stripe yet they couldn't shake Lincoln. Even a 5-point lead wasn't safe after Rust sank a pair of foul shots to make it 37-32 with 2:48 remaining in the fourth.

Kaylin Osnes sent a 3-pointer through the net on an assist from Lewis and Zella Pomeroy scored on the offensive glass to knot the score at 37-all. Rust went back to the line and Greenland went back in front, 39-37, but Saylor Stidham drilled a trifecta pushing Lincoln into a 40-39 lead.

Rust used dribble penetration to sneak into the lane and score, shifting the Lady Pirates on top 41-40. Torres drew a foul at the 46 second mark. She missed the front end of a 1 and 1 but in a battle for the rebound the alternate possession belonged to Lincoln. Lewis' clutch 3-pointer with 34.6 seconds showing gave the Lady Wolves a 43-41 lead.

Rust stepped up to the free-throw line one more time and tied the game. A controversial charging call with 15.2 seconds left in regulation turned the ball over and sent Torres to the bench with five personals. Rust drove deep onto the baseline but couldn't score in traffic at the horn and the game went into overtime tied 43-43.

Fifty-five seconds into the bonus period Sydney Barton missed the second of two free throws but was awarded another opportunity when Lincoln was whistled for a lane violation. She reset herself and made the free throw.

On offense Pomeroy made a strong move to the hoop and was fouled. She missed both free throws but Lewis wedged herself between a pair of Lady Pirates to control the rebound on the baseline. She saw Katie Jones open and passed to her on the left side of the basket for a game-tying layup.

Greenland next made 3-of-4 free throws sandwiched around Lincoln's missed layup on a give-and-go. The Lady Wolves refused to go away quietly and Stidham hit a 15-footer. Lewis fouled out on the next whistle that sent Rust back to the foul line where she made both shots of the double bonus.

Lincoln answered with Jones driving against a double team. She cashed in at the free-throw line, making 2 of 2 shots to pull the Lady Wolves within 50-49. The pattern continued with Riherd exiting with her fifth foul on the next whistle and Emma Vaughn shooting free throws for Greenland. She made it a 3-point game with the Lady Pirates leading 52-49.

Jones drove hard to the basket. She couldn't score but Kristen Rhine cleaned up the miss and put the ball in the goal.

Rust beat the Lady Wolves going to the basket but her field goal was waved off and a foul called. She made 1-of-2 foul shots as Greenland settled for a two-point, 53-51 lead and the overtime clock down to 23.3 seconds.

Going the other way Lincoln missed twice in the paint. Rust got her hands wrapped around the rebound but a foul was called against Greenland and Jones coolly sank two free throws, tying the game at 53-53 with 9.6 seconds to play in overtime.

Rust drove the length of the court, stopping in the key and arcing a shot high off the glass that went in with eight tenths of a second showing, enabling Greenland to steal a 55-53 road win at Lincoln.

Nine players scored in a balanced Lincoln offense led by Torres with 13; Lewis had 11 and Osnes chipped in 9,

Greenland 55, Lincoln 53 Overtime

Greenland^9^13^2^19^12^--^55

Lincoln^8^5^9^21^10^--^53

Greenland (4-11, 3-6): Heidi Rust 6 21-26 34, Sydney Barton 3 3-5 10, Emma Vaughn 1 3-4 5, Mattie Cavanaugh 1 2-2 4, Makyla Vaughan 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 29-37 55.

Lincoln (3-16, 1-7): Alexandra Torres 3 6-6 13, Tabor Lewis 4 1-2 11, Kaylin Osnes 3 0-0 9, Katie Jones 1 4-4 6, Saylor Stidham 2 0-0 5, Lily Riherd 1 1-2 3, Zella Pomeroy 1 0-2 2, Kristine Rhine 1 0-0 2, Morgan Reeves 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 12-16 53.

3-Point Goals -- Lincoln 7 (Osnes 3, Lewis 2, Stidham, Torres). Greenland 2 (Barton, Rust).