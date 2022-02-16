Incredible Senior Night Experience For Adams

FARMINGTON -- Farmington senior boys basketball manager Seth Adams dressed out for Friday's senior night varsity game against Pea Ridge wearing a borrowed jersey, No. 12 which belongs to sophomore Luis Caselman. Seth, who's been challenged by autism, realized a dream come true when he checked into the Cardinal lineup to shoot free throws as allowed by the rules for an injury substitution. He missed the first but made the second and remained on the court.

Seth attempted four 3-point shots in the next few minutes as Pea Ridge loosely guarded him. His fourth try rang true, swishing through the bottom of the net. Six of his classmates, Nathan Monroe, Mateo Carbonel, Logan Burch, Asher Hester, Carson Dearing and Noah Farmer, all scored in the game representing an unprecedented achievement on senior night in a 22-year career as a head coach for Johnny Taylor.

In the aftermath of the game Farmington students, including 2021 Class 4A and overall state boys golf medalist Rhett South, hoisted Seth on their shoulders and carried him around Cardinal Arena. Seth then participated in the senior walk with each of the senior members for the boys and girls basketball teams, managers, cheerleaders and dance team.

Enterprise-Leader Sports Editor Mark Humphrey conducted an interview with Seth once the activities concluded. The following is a transcript of that interview.

WCEL: Can you describe how much you enjoy basketball, Seth?

Seth Adams: I think it's a pretty fun sport. You get to play around with friends and stuff and you get to watch it and it's pretty fun. It's intense too.

WCEL: You had four 3-point tries tonight and your last one went in. Did it feel different when you let it go?

Seth Adams: Yes ... yeah ... I was shocked.

WCEL: So you had confidence. When you let that one go did you feel like this one's going in?

Seth Adams: Sure did [emphatically].

WCEL: When everybody went crazy and your teammates and coaches came and hugged you how did that make you feel?

Seth Adams: It made me feel like a total good guy ... and winner.

WCEL: You got to wear somebody else's jersey, you got to wear No. 12 tonight. That's a pretty good number. What are your thoughts about Luis Caselman, the young man who let you wear his jersey so you could play?

Seth Adams: I think he's a very nice guy because it was very nice of him.

WCEL: On senior night you got to do the senior walk and participate in that. Can you explain your feelings in that part of the celebration?

Seth Adams: It was a little sad because after this school year I'm going to miss everyone.

WCEL: How does it feel to be on such a good team? You guys are winning a lot of games and making it really tough on your opponents,

Seth Adams: I feel very lucky because I got to meet lots of new people ever since I moved here in seventh grade and that was God's plan for me overall.

WCEL: Alright do you have a scripture or a slogan, something that's inspirational to you?

Seth Adams: Matthew 5:8 -- Blessed are the pure in heart for they shall see God.

WCEL: Is there anybody you want to thank that you got this opportunity and to be here at this moment tonight?

Seth Adams: I want to thank Coach Taylor, Coach Worthy, Coach Collins, Coach Carbonel, Coach Crowder, Layne, Logan, Caleb, Mateo, Nathan, Asher, Noah, Carson and the rest of the team.