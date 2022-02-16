Lady Cardinals Lock In League Championship

FARMINGTON -- Jenna Lawrence made it look easy, scoring 31 points hammering Gentry from inside the paint and outside the 3-point arc while leading the Lady Cardinals to a 69-52 victory.

With the win Farmington improved to 10-0 in the 4A-1 and locked up a regular season league championship and a bye into the 4A North Regional tournament which they will host Feb. 23-26 and eliminated Gentry from competing for a conference regular season title.

Farmington head coach Brad Johnson celebrated those achievements against Gentry, which he considers another very good basketball team.

"To go on the road that was a big win because it clinched the western side for us. It also got us the No. 1 seed for the district tournament which in turn gets you a bye to regionals and that's huge for us," Johnson said.

Lawrence hit a quartet of treys and senior guards Carson Dillard and Reese Shirey combined to knock down four more. The barrage began on the opening possession. Lawrence controlled the tip and Shirey busted a trifecta to jump-start a 10-2 Lady Cardinal run to begin the contest.

Lawrence nailed a turnaround on an inbounds play under the basket. Megan Hernandez blocked a shot at the other end. Dillard dove onto the floor, forcing a held ball. Gentry retained possession and scored with Kaityln Caswell banking in a shot. Lawrence drilled her first 3-pointer on a stop and pop move then stepped up to use her 6-foot-3 wingspan to deflect the ensuing Gentry in-bounds pass leading to Hernandez' steal and dish to Morgan Brye for a layup.

Caswell broke the run by knocking down an open three for Gentry only to have Brye's offensive rebound reset Farmington's half-court offense, leading to another Lawrence triple. Dillard aggressively attacked the basket and converted an old-fashioned 3-point play, making the score 16-5.

Gentry labored to get back into the game but each time they hit a big shot Farmington found a way to match that. Shelby Still's 3-pointer got balanced out by Dillard's trip to the bank and Lawrence taking a steal the length of the court before scoring with her own rebound to give Farmington a 20-8 advantage.

Emma Tevenbaugh drove for two points but the Lady Pioneers got beat by Hernandez going left to right across the lane and finishing. Caswell came back with a made three and attempted another one only to get that shot blocked out of bounds by Lawrence.

Alyssa McCarty, who made 9-of-9 free throws scoring 19 points to lead Gentry in its 60-45 loss to Farmington on Jan. 25, finally scored at the end of the first quarter to keep the Lady Pioneers within 25-12 at the end of the first quarter. However, Brye defended her well and she only attempted two free throws and ended with 8 points.

Reese Hester led Gentry with 15 points -- all from beyond the arc. She stroked back-to-back threes sandwiched around Dillard's trifecta courtesy of Lawrence passing out of the post. Hernandez took off from the right corner, slipping down the baseline to record an easy deuce. Lawrence stole the inbounds pass and laid the ball in putting Farmington back into a lead of more than a dozen points at 36-23.

Allie Devecsery's pressure on the ball caused a Gentry turnover. The Lady Cardinals inbounded to her and she forced the defense to collapse with a strong move into the key. Lawrence recognized the vulnerability and floated to the basket where Devecsery passed to her. Lawrence was fouled and added a free throw.

Destiny Reinhardt scored the next two points for Gentry but Dillard broke down the Lady Pioneer defense by penetrating and kissing a shot off the glass. Dillard polished off a hoop and harm with yet another 3-point play with 1.5 seconds left in the first half and Gentry faced a 42-25 deficit going into the lockers.

Gentry was never able to make a serious run throughout the second half. Lawrence scored 11 points in the third highlighted by 8 points in the paint capped by Brye's offensive rebound turned into an assist when the 5-feet-11 senior found Lawrence for an easy bucket. The Lady Cardinals owned a 60-41 lead at the end of the third quarter.

The only quarter Gentry outscored Farmington was the fourth but a slim 11-9 advantage in points hardly got them any closer and the Lady Pioneers sustained their third conference loss, 69-52. Gentry made 11 total 3-pointers spread out among six different players but Farmington consistently shut down the driving lanes to the basket with a sticky man-to-man defense, forcing outside shots.

Caswell added 11 points for the Lady Pioneers while McCarty and Still scored eight apiece.

Lawrence's 31 points, nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block showcased her all-around impact for the No. 1 ranked team in Class 4A.

"We had our work cut out for us over there and we did a very good job on the road. We were very efficient on the offensive end and defensively we were good early. We got out in transition. I thought we rebounded the basketball well and we did the things that you got to do to go on the road and be a good basketball team," Johnson said.

Farmington 69, Gentry 52

Farmington^25^17^18^9^--^69

Gentry^12^13^16^11^--^52

Farmington (25-1, 10-0): Jenna Lawrence 13 1-1 31, Carson Dillard 8 2-2 20, Megan Hernandez 4 0-0 8, Reese Shirey 2 0-0 6, Morgan Brye 1 0-0 2, J'Myra London 1 0-1 2, Lindsey Scogin 0 0-1 0. Totals 29 3-5 69.

Gentry (22-3, 7-3): Reese Hester 5 0-0 15, Kaitlyn Caswell 4 2-4 11, Alyssa McCarty 3 1-2 8, Shelby Still 2 2-4 8, Emma Tevebaugh 2 0-0 5, Kelsey Barber 1 0-0 3, Destiny Reinhardt 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 5-10 52.

3-Point Goals -- Gentry 11 (Hester 5, Still 2, McCarty, Tevenbaugh, Barber, Caswell). Farmington 8 (Lawrence 4, Dillard 2, Shirey 2).