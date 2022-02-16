Lady Lions savor the win over the Lady Tigers





GRAVETTE -- Gravette went on a 20-9 run in the fourth quarter and pulled away from Prairie Grove for a 63-49 conference win in Lion Arena on Friday.

The Lady Lions bounced back from a 14-11 deficit to take a 29-25 halftime lead. Gravette went on to take a 43-35 lead after three quarters before its big run over the final 8 minutes.

Alexa Parker had 23 points to lead a trio of Lady Lions in double figures, while Dalacie Wishon and Reese Hamilton added 12 apiece. Trinity Dobbs led Prairie Grove with 15 points.

Less than a minute into the first quarter, Lady Tiger Torie Price was fouled by the Lady Lions, sending her to the line for a pair of free throws. Price missed the first but hit the second and now the Lady Lions were on the scoreboard with one point. Thirty seconds later, Alyssa Holland hit a three point field goal to put the Lions on the scoreboard and in the lead by two.

Prairie Grove jumped out in front by two at the 3:06 mark. But Gravette hit a field goal to tie the contest at seven. By the end of the first quarter the Lady Tigers held a four point lead over the Lady Lions.

The Lady Tigers began pulling away from the Lady Lions and with 3:09 to play in the second quarter led 23-16 when Gravette went on a run and by the end of the first half recaptured the lead 29-25 going into the break.

It was all Gravette as the team continued to expand on its lead throughout the second half. The Prairie Grove Lady Tigers never held the lead again as the Gravette Lady Lions took the conference win 63-49.



