Lincoln Lifts Mask Mandate

LINCOLN -- Lincoln Consolidated School District lifted its mask mandate last week, according to Mary Ann Spears, superintendent of schools.

Spears said Lincoln still remained classified at a higher risk for covid infections, based on the latest report from Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, but infections had decreased quite a bit and she expected the district to fall out of the higher category.

"We have minimal cases," Spears said.

On Friday, Lincoln only had one active case among students and staff.

"Our folks are just done," Spears said about wearing masks at school.

Lincoln has used covid data from the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement as the basis for determining whether to make masks mandatory or optional. This data is based on infections from residents living within district boundaries, not just from infections of students and staff.

Spears said she still doesn't understand why the center has the Lincoln area with a higher rate of infection when the cases are so low in the school buildings. Usually, she said, infections among students and staff mirror what's going on in the community.

Spears said Lincoln also has adopted changes now allowed by the state. Students and staff do not have to quarantine if they are a close contact with someone who has tested positive for covid-19 unless they start to show symptoms. In addition, schools no longer are required to do contact tracing.