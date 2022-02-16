Lincoln Seeks To Hire First Firefighter

LINCOLN -- Lincoln Fire Chief Thomas Pinder, Jr., gives a report each month at city council meetings, and some of the projects in the works for the department include a city emergency management plan, applying for a grant to purchase a drone to help with aerial views of structure fires, a full-time firefighter and applying for grants to update equipment.

"We want to provide the best response we can to the citizens of Lincoln," said Pinder, who is coming up on his one-year anniversary as Lincoln's full-time fire chief.

Previously Jay Norton served as Lincoln's full-time fire administrator and Willie Leming served as volunteer fire chief.

Lincoln Fire Department, which includes the rural fire stations at Cincinnati and Summers, has 38 volunteers.

One of Pinder's goals is to hire Lincoln's first full-time firefighter/EMT, and the city presently is taking applications for this position. The city will use revenue from its 1% sales tax dedicated to the police and fire departments for the new position.

Pinder said he's still working on the details for a city emergency management plan. The plan would outline how the city would respond to major emergencies, such as a tornado hitting the area.

The plan will include the dam at Lincoln Lake. The city owns Lincoln Lake, and if there was a problem with the dam, the city would be responsible for responding to the emergency, Pinder said.

"I've never worked in a city that was responsible for a dam," he said.

A drone would help several departments at the city, Pinder said. For the fire department, it would mainly be used to provide aerial views of a structure fire.

The drone could be used for search and rescue operations by the police department. In addition, the city would be able to use the thermal imaging function to track for leaks in water lines.

Pinder estimated a drone would cost $10,000-$12,000. The person operating the drone would be required to have a pilot's license, according to Pinder, because it is being used for public use, not as a hobby.

One change at Lincoln fire station is that now an ambulance and crew with Central Emergency Medical Service is on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Becky Stewart, Central EMS chief, said the decision was made to have a 24-hour crew in Lincoln because of call volume and because of a change in the shift schedule for employees.

"It's more coverage with less people, but people can work more hours," Stewart said.

Central EMS made the change temporarily at first but now, after evaluating it, Stewart said it's been decided to make Lincoln a 24-hour substation for Central EMS because the call volume is there to warrant a full-time crew.