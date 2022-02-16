New Family Dollar Store Planned For Lincoln

LINCOLN -- The city of Lincoln is set for a new Family Dollar Tree along Pridemore Drive, across the street from Burgerland and next to Lincoln Terrace Apartments.

Lincoln Planning Commission approved the preliminary large scale development plan for the new commercial building at its Feb. 7 meeting. The approval was contingent on a few conditions, one that the city council approves an ordinance to rezone the land from R-1, residential, to B-2, business.

The planning commission first approved a request for a lot split for the 4.63 acres, owned by Stewart Enterprises. The owner asked for a lot split of 1.4 acres. This is the part designated for Family Dollar Tree.

Stewart Enterprises asked to rezone the 1.4 acres to B-1. No one had any comments or questions about the rezoning request during a public hearing held prior to the planning commission meeting. The commission voted to approve the rezoning request and forward that to the city council.

The rezoning ordinance was on the council's Feb. 15 agenda.

Commission Chairman Terry Bryson said a B-2 zoning designation for the property fits in with the city's Master Street Plan.

The large scale development plan shows Delaney Property Group of Mobile, Ala., is the developer of the project. Arnold Consulting Engineering Services, Inc., of Bowling Green, Ky., submitted the application for a large scale development permit.

According to the plans, the building will have 10,500 square feet with a parking lot in front of the building and on the west side of the store. The address of Family Dollar Tree will be 905 E. Pridemore Drive.

The city's engineer and planning staff, Garver engineering firm of Fayetteville, recommended approval of the plan as long as a list of conditions is met.

Luke Freedole with Garver said the developer has been asked to make changes to the stormwater drainage plan. The property will drain into a detention pond north of the building.

Ricky Hill with Satterfield Land Surveyors of Alma, who attended the commission meeting, said the developer and engineers will address the drainage concerns.

"I had two people tell me that 100 percent, that will be taken care of," Hill told the planning commission.

Other conditions listed by Garver included obtaining and filing a private sewer easement, correcting any additional comments prior to construction approval and correcting comments made by the fire marshal.

Construction plans will have to be submitted for approval prior to any construction. Building permits will be issued after the construction plan is approved and the facade elevations are in compliance with city's code.

The planning commission also approved a revised large scale development plan for Legacy Bank on Pridemore Drive and voted to approve street improvement waivers as requested by Legacy Bank.

The revised large scale development plan significantly changes the drainage plan for the bank so that now a detention pond will be installed on the western part of the property. The company also slightly reduced the size of the building because of the cost of materials due to the covid-19 pandemic, according to a letter to the city from McClelland Consulting Engineers, Inc.

Courtney Tannehill-McNair with Garver said the Legacy Bank property is unique and constrained in that it has streets on all four sides of the property, along with utility easements. The land is surrounded by Pridemore Drive, 142nd Way, S. West Avenue and S. Starr Avenue.

Bryson said he was in favor of the new drainage plan, noting that 37 acres drain into the lot for the new Legacy Bank.

"The detention pond will capture what's produced on their property," Bryson said.

Legacy Bank requested the waivers to accommodate the revised detention and drainage of the site, Tannehill-McNair said.

The commission agreed for S. West Avenue to be 21 feet wide with no curb and gutter or sidewalks, instead of 25 feet wide. It also agreed that 142nd Way could be 12 feet wide with no curb and gutter and no sidewalks for part of the street. The city has committed to turn 142nd Way into a one-way street.

The revised large scale development plan for Legacy Bank was approved as long as conditions outlined by planning staff are all met.