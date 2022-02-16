Pioneers Can't Keep Up With Frenetic Pace

FARMINGTON -- The entire second half was played with a running clock and 15 different players scored for Farmington as the Cardinals routed Gentry 74-44 on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

Farmington previously locked in the No. 1 seed for the District 4A-1 tournament and a bye into the 4A North Regionals which they host Feb. 23-26 so this road game served as an opportunity to perfect things on both ends of the court and it didn't seem to matter that Gentry outscored Farmington reserve players 16-5 in the third quarter.

The Cardinals had already established a large lead by exploding for 31 points in the first quarter to go up by 18. With another 24 points tacked on in the second quarter to the Pioneers' 10, Farmington was in command, 55-25, at halftime.

Gentry reduced that to 60-41 at the end of the third quarter but couldn't keep up the frenetic pace set by the Cardinals. Farmington's deep bench produced 14 points in the fourth quarter including 3-pointers by Jaeden Newsom and Joseph Wells plus baskets by Asher Hester, Hunter Reaves and Reece Rankin and free throws from Kaleb Harris.

Asher Hester scored six points competing against his uncle, Gentry head coach Brent Hester, a twin brother of Asher's father, Brian Hester. Farmington coach Johnny Taylor praised the unique defensive alignment employed by Brent Hester as subtle manner of honoring his nephew wearing an opposing jersey.

"Asher scored in that game and his uncle went to a box-and-one and that was a neat experience in that game. I've not ever seen that. Asher is a senior, a high quality individual. He's the life of the locker room. I'm really proud of him," Johnny Taylor said.

Gentry's legs were gone by the fourth quarter and their shooting suffered. The Pioneers made no field goals and scored all of their fourth quarter points by going 3 of 4 at the free-throw line.

Farmington 74, Gentry 44

Gentry^13^12^16^3^--^44

Farmington^31^24^5^14^--^74

Gentry (12-13, 2-8): Riggs Harper 4 2-2 13, Bart Walker 4 2-3 12, Brayden Feathers 2 3-5 8, Jonathon Corter 1 6-6 8, Hayden Henry 1 0-0 3. Totals 12 13-16 44.

Farmington (24-1, 10-0): Layne Taylor 6 2-3 14, Mateo Carbonel 6 0-0 12, Caleb Blakely 5 2-3 12, Carson Dearing 3 0-0 6, Asher Hester 3 0-2 6, Logan Burch 1 0-0 3, Sam Wells 1 0-0 3, Madddox Mahan 1 0-0 3, Jaeden Newsom 1 0-0 3, Joseph Warren 1 0-0 3, Nathan Monroe 1 0-0 2, Reece Rankin 1 0-0 2, Hunter Reaves 1 0-0 2, Kaleb Harris 0 2-4 2, Cameron Chrisman 0 1-2 1. Totals 31 7-13 74.

3-Point Goals -- Gentry 7 (Harper 3, Walker 2, Feathers, H. Henry). Farmington 5 (Burch, Wells, Mahan, Newsom, Warren).