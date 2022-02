PRAIRIE GROVE

Micah Benitez, 21, of Dallas, Texas, was arrested Jan. 29 in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and open container.

Nicholas Myers, 38, of Fayetteville, was arrested Feb. 6 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Daniel Reese, 29, of Prairie Grove, was cited Feb. 8 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Michael Campbell, 29, of Lincoln, was arrested Feb. 8 on a warrant for failure to pay.