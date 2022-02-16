Shining moment of sportsmanship: Cardinal manager scores in Friday's game

FARMINGTON --In the fourth quarter of Pea Ridge's 77-47 loss at Farmington Friday the Blackhawks got to participate in a shining moment of sportsmanship that transcended the game.

Special needs senior manager Seth Adams found himself the focal point of Farmington's offense hitting a free throw and drilling a 3-pointer maximizing his 1:21 of playing time.

Seth Adams lived out his dream by suiting up and getting to score, not once but twice. Seth was inserted for senior Mateo Carbonel, who feigned an injury so that Seth Adams could take his place with a chance to score without anyone guarding him. This was all part of Farmington coach Johnny Taylor's design.

"We practiced Monday about trying to get Seth a shot, but then we thought if they actually guard him this way we know he's going to get a chance at two free throws. We knew he would make at least one because he practices free throws and shoots every day," Johnny Taylor said.

Pea Ridge players picked up on the energy from the Farmington hometown fans and willingly participated.

Two Blackhawks shook Seth Adams' hand before he attempted the first free throw. James Bledsoe, who led the Blackhawks with 12 points, greeted Seth Adams as he stepped onto the court and Colton Thurman came across the box shaking hands with Seth Adams as he positioned himself at the free-throw-line wearing the uniform, jersey No. 12, of sophomore Luis Caselman, who gave up his spot on the roster for Adams on this hallowed night.

Pea Ridge coach Trent Loyd raised no objections when Farmington swapped Seth Adams in to shoot the free throws.

"That's not a problem at all. That's just more than sports so glad that went in, the free throw went in for him, that's pretty cool," Loyd said.

At the announcer's table another Farmington special needs student, Victor Pacheo, provided additional color commentary for the FarmCards Live webcast.

Seth missed the first free throw, but nailed the second with Victor calling the play-by-play.

"Shot is up. It's good," Victor said upping the level of excitement in his voice to emphasize the moment.

Seth pumped his first in the jump circle then retreated down-court and found his spot on defense where he defended an unsuccessful 3-point shot by the Blackhawks at the other end. Noah Farmer claimed the rebound.

On offense the Cardinals went directly to Seth set up in 3-point territory on the left wing in front of coach Johnny Taylor and the Farmington bench. Left unguarded Seth launched a shot that bounced off the rim and Farmer took the rebound on the opposite corner. He tossed the ball out to senior guard Nathan Monroe at the top-of-the-key. Monroe dribbled past Seth than handed the ball off to him while screening a defender.

Another defender rotated over and extended a hand as Seth fired up a 3-point attempt that went long.

Pea Ridge scored on its next possession with junior Jeriah Gamez getting open for a layup.

Farmington again went to Seth on the left wing with Monroe tossing the ball to him. Seth found himself wide-open. At the last second a defender jumped out at him, but it was too late. Seth squared up and knocked down a trifecta giving him 4 points for the game. Monroe raised both hands over his head giving the signal for a made 3-point field goal on his assist. Seth's triple gave Farmington a 72-47 lead with 2:36 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Johnny Taylor called time-out to allow Seth's teammates to surround him and offer congratulations as he checked out. Farmer exchanged a high five with one of the referees as did a Cardinal manager.

"It's pretty good for Seth Adams, for my best friend," Victor said.

Loyd saluted the Cardinals for giving Seth Adams an opportunity and celebrated the successful 3-point field goal along with them.

"He's a great kid in a great program. It was a great moment for them. I'm excited for them that was able to happen and the shot went in. It was good stuff. That's what sports is about. Moments like that it's more than wins and losses. That's lifetime memories and I'm just excited for him that happened, that shot went in," Loyd said.

Farmington parent, Brian Hester, father of forward Asher Hester, searched out Loyd after the game and thanked him for Pea Ridge's sportsmanship.

"It's really amazing and he's worked hard just like all the players have. He's shown up to all the practices and gone to all the games on the road, all the long bus rides and that's what high school athletics is about for him to get to dress out and get a chance to get out there and score and have the crowd cheer for him one time. I loved every second of it. In my mind, we got to thank the visiting coaches and teams for allowing him to do that," Brian Hester said.

Loyd noted the top two teams this season in the 4A-1, Farmington and Berryville, play an outstanding brand of basketball.

"We've got a couple of teams in the league that are special and it'll be fun to keep up with them. They're deep, they're athletic, of course Layne Taylor's a great player, but they're more than Layne and what I would like people to know is they've got a lot of really good pieces around him and they're a real quality basketball team," Loyd said.

Loyd was looking forward to competing in this week's District 4A-1 tournament hosted by the Blackhawks for the first time since he's been with the program.

"We're excited to host it. We haven't hosted it in 12 years I think with people just coming in and out of the conference," Loyd said. "We're excited about it and we're excited to show off our new venue. Hopefully, we can come out and defensively play well and just have a shot in the fourth quarter to put ourselves in a spot to maybe win one or two."

Layne Taylor led Farmington with 31 points while Monroe scored 17.

Farmington 77, Pea Ridge 47

Pea Ridge^11^14^13^9^--^47

Farmington^22^22^19^14^--^77

Farmington (24-1, 11-0): Layne Taylor 11 5-6 31, Nathan Monroe 5 3-3 17, Mateo Carbonel 4 0-0 9, Seth Adams 1 1-2 4, Logan Burch 1 0-0 3, Asher Hester 1 1-2 3, Sam Wells 0 2-4 2, Caleb Blakely 1 0-0 2, Maddox Mahan 0 2-2 2, Carson Dearing 1 0-0 2, Noah Farmer 0 1-2 1, Jaden Newson 0 1-2 1. Totals 25 16-23 77.

Pea Ridge (11-16, 5-7): James Bledsoe 5 2-2 12, Luke Baker 4 1-1 9, Bric Cates 1 6-6 8, Will Anderson 2 0-0 6, Jeriah Gamez 2 0-0 4, Jared Brewer 1 1-6 3, Joe Adams 1 0-0 2, Joshua Turner 1 0-0 2, Evan Anderson 0 1-2 1, Britten Gamel 0 0-1 0. Totals 17 11-18 47.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 11 (Monroe 4, Taylor 4, Carbonel, Burch, Adams). Pea Ridge 2 (Anderson 2).