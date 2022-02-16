WCEL Obituaries for Feb. 16, 2022

Photos: Biggs, Dickard

George Ray Biggs

George Ray Biggs, age 87, a resident of Cane Hill, Arkansas, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at his home. He was born December 31, 1934, in Prairie Grove, Arkansas, the son of Robert and Mary Elizabeth "Lizzie" (Leach) Biggs.

George was a good husband and provider for his family. He and his wife of 60 years, Hazel, built a great life together. He was a great Dad, Grandpa and Poppy. He loved his family, to work and fish. He could build, repair or repurpose about anything. He taught us all how to be respectful and resourceful. He was humble, simple, thankful and kind. His legacy will live on as he taught his children and grandchildren to be the same. He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.

He was a member of the Original Historical Preservation of Cane Hill College. He attended the Clyde Community Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Hazel McCracken Biggs; his parents; one brother, Cpl. James "Buster" Biggs; and two sisters, Louise Sturdy and Ethel Lockwood.

Survivors include three children, Denise Power and husband Ken of Fayetteville, Carl Biggs and wife Wanda of Cane Hill and Curtis Paul and wife Jo Ann also of Cane Hill; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, Kenli Dunham and husband Craig (Rylin, Zaley and McCoy) of Cane Hill, Payton Trail and husband Zach of Little Rock, Jared Biggs and wife Jessica of Cane Hill, Caylan Hudgens and husband Matt ( Violet and Grace) of Cane Hill, Megan Biggs of Seattle, WA and Trenton Biggs and wife Mikaela (Stetson) also of Cane Hill, Arkansas.

Funeral service was held February 12, 2022, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

Burial was in the Cane Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of Flowers: Gideons Int. Po Box 641, PG, AR 72753, Clyde Community Church.

Carolyn Sue Dickard

Carolyn Sue Dickard, age 83, a resident of Fayetteville, Arkansas, passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She was born December 20, 1938, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the daughter of Edgar and Pauline (Hale) Pierce.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Eugene Dickard; her father, Edgar Pierce; her mother, Pauline (Hale) Bailey; and her step-father, Dawson D. Bailey.

Survivors include three sons, David Dickard and is wife Julie of Fairbanks, Alaska, Kevin Dickard and his wife Lillie of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, and Ruben Dickard and his wife Joey of Fayetteville, Arkansas; one brother, Joe Pierce and his wife Brenda of Fayetteville, Arkansas; twelve grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.

Burial was be in the Elm Springs Cemetery in Elm Springs, Arkansas.

John Wood McCutcheon

John Wood McCutcheon, age 64, of Fayetteville, Ark., died on February 4, 2022, at National Park Medical Center in Hot Springs, Arkansas. He was born on August 29, 1957, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, to Dr. Frank Buddy McCutcheon, Sr. and Bette Mae (Bacchus) McCutcheon.

John graduated from Fayetteville High School and the University of Arkansas with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration. He worked in marketing for Union National Bank in Little Rock. John left to become a station manager for an NBC affiliate in Louisiana before moving back to Arkansas to become station manager of 40/29 television station in Fort Smith. He later moved to Fayetteville and open his own marketing agency, the McCutcheon Agency. During that time, he met Jackie and they were married on December 5, 1993. John continued to work in marketing, serving as Vice President of Marketing and Sales for Pace Industries for 18 years. He was co-owner of Poly Tech Industries in Prairie Grove, Arkansas, before retiring. John was a member and past president of Rotary Club of Fayetteville. He also was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity and was president. John was a member of Fellowship Bible Church, where he enjoyed serving as head usher for many years.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Dr. Frank Buddy McCutcheon, Jr. John is survived by his wife of 28 years, Jackie McCutcheon; two daughters, Robyn Wessels and partner Rob Yoder of Little Rock and Angela Clark and husband Zack of Fayetteville; two sons, Matt McCutcheon and wife Ashley of Fayetteville and Dallas McCutcheon of Fayetteville; six grandchildren, Marley, Maizy, Camille, Rebecca, Bayliss and Hendrix; two brothers, Dick McCutcheon of Fayetteville and Marc McCutcheon of Fayetteville; sister, Melissa "Missy" Milton of Fayetteville; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of his life will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Fellowship Bible Church in Fayetteville with Pastor Mickey Rapier officiating. Interment of his urn will take place following the service at Fairview Memorial Gardens in Fayetteville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alexa Montez Memorial Scholarship Endowment, Arkansas Community Foundation, 5 Allied Drive, Suite 51110, Little Rock, Ark., 72202, or at: www.arcf.org/give-online/. To leave online condolences, please visit: www.bernafuneralhomes.com.

Cremation arrangements are by Nelson-Berna Funeral Home in Fayetteville.

Roy Daniel McGaughy

Roy Daniel McGaughy, 71, of Winslow, went to be with his Lord February 12, 2022, at Willard Walker Hospice Home. He was born January 11, 1951, in Fullerton, Calif. to Roy Junior and Ruby Oletta.

Dan retired from Barnes Trucking. He enjoyed nature and being outside under a shade tree, which always brought him peace and serenity.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jimmy McGaughy; brother, Russell McGaughy; and a sister, Rhonda McGaughy.

He is survived by one daughter, Tammie Vides and husband Hector of Lincoln; brother, Ricky McGaughy and family of Sherman, Texas; sister, Rebekah Tobin and family of Owasso, Okla.; and his Love, Joyce Ponder of Winslow; two grandchildren, Megan and Paul Sheesley and Darci and Logan Patterson; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

No services are planned. Arrangements are by Beards Funeral Chapel.

Memorials may be made to the Willard Walker Hospice Home, 325 E. Longview St., Fayetteville, AR 72703.

Wilda Sharon McMurry

Wilda Sharon McMurry was born September 25, 1942, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, to Herman Isaac and Neva (Barnes) McMurry. She died at age 79 on February 7, 2022, in Prairie Grove, Arkansas, following a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.

Wilda attended primary school for all 12 years at Prairie Grove. After graduating in 1960, she worked at Farmers and Merchants Bank, then moved onto a job in Fayetteville while putting herself through the University of Arkansas. After graduating in 1966 with a degree as a dietitian from the college of Agriculture & Home Economics, she moved to work in Michigan for two national food companies. She met and married David Johnson in 1973. She also earned a Master of Science degree at Michigan State University and worked at a nationally renowned hospital in Detroit. The pair made Detroit their home and lived there until they retired. They each had a heart for rescuing animals, especially cats, which they loved and cared for dearly.

When she and David retired, they moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, where David passed in 1998. In 2005, Wilda established the David E. Johnson and Wilda S. McMurry Honors College Fellowship and the David E. Johnson and Wilda S. McMurry Honors College Academy Scholarships at the University of Arkansas in his memory. The Fellowship and scholarships were to be used by students seeking degrees in the areas of applied science and mathematics.

Wilda returned to Northwest Arkansas in November 2018 to be near her family and for medical care, but she always considered Las Vegas, Nevada, to be her home. When she lived there, she enjoyed traveling, politics and entertaining guests.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David E. Johnson; her parents; a brother, Michael Herman McMurry; two sisters, Letha Sharp and Avis Colleen McMurry Hellman; and a niece, Angela Scott.

She is survived by a sister, Nova Phillips (Paul) of Farmington; a brother, Leonard Patrick (Mac) McMurry (Glenda) of Prairie Grove; brothers-in-Law Lee Sharp and Gus Hellman, of Prairie Grove; nieces Dawn Schoeller, Trina Alaniz, Kelly Blundell and Kerry Johnson; nephews Steven and Gary Sharp, and Ashley Phillips; and several grandnieces and nephews.

She is also survived by her devoted companion Celso Acosta, of Las Vegas, and his family.

The family would like to thank Brookstone Assisted Living, Prairie Grove Health and Rehab and Willard Walker Hospice for their compassionate care during Wilda's time in Northwest Arkansas.

There will be no services held. The family will host a celebration of Wilda's life at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Paws and Claws Pet Shelter P. O. Box 364, Huntsville AR, 72740, or the charity of your choice.

Donald Ray "Duck" Pergeson

Donald Ray "Duck" Pergeson, age 75, a resident of Lincoln, Arkansas, passed away Monday, February 7, 2022, surrounded by his loved ones at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was born December 24, 1946, in Chester, Arkansas, the son of Andrew Milton and Rofia (Rush) Pergeson.

Duck retired from the Arkansas State Highway Department after 30 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Robert Pergeson; and one sister, Wilma Dobbs.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Alma Sue Rose Pergeson; one son, Tommy Pergeson and his wife Rhonda of Prairie Grove; one daughter, Donnell West and her husband Whitney of Lincoln; his grandchildren, Teah Bidwell and her husband John of Bella Vista, Bailey Bozarth and her husband Cody, Ethen West and his wife Sarah, and Andrew West all of Lincoln, and Jordan Pergeson of Oklahoma; four great-grandchildren Oaklee and Braelyn Bozarth and Aubree and Aiden West; numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.

Funeral service was held February 11, 2022, at the Assembly of God in Lincoln, Arkansas. Burial was in the Antioch Cemetery in Morrow, Arkansas.

