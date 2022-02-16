Win Over Berryville Began Lady Tigers’ Thrilling Postseason Basketball Run

PEA RIDGE -- Prairie Grove began a district tournament run by knocking off Berryville, 43-37, on Monday, Feb. 14, at Pea Ridge's Blackhawk Arena.

Prairie Grove played reserves throughout the fourth quarter and it mattered little that Berryville outscored them 17-3.

The Lady Tigers played well, increasing a 9-6 first quarter advantage into a 28-18 halftime lead. Prairie Grove dominated the third quarter by producing 12 points to Berryville's two, pushing its lead to 40-20 after three quarters.

Lexi Henry had 15 points and was the only player in double figures for Prairie Grove, which advanced to a quarterfinal game against Gravette. Mia Thurman led Berryville with 14 points, followed by Anniston Armer with 11.

Prairie Grove 43, Berryville 37

Berryville^6^12^2^17^--^37

Prairie Grove^9^19^12^3^--^43

Prairie Grove (11-8, 3-6): Lexie Henry 5-10 1-2 15, Trinity Dobbs 4-10 0-0 8, Camryn Cash 3-6 0-0 7, Ella Faulk 2-6 0-0 4, Zoe Hubbs 1-1 1-1 3, Abby Preston 1-3 0-0 3, Charity Stearman 1-4 0-0 2, Olivia Kestner 0-3 1-2 1, Kenleigh Elder 0-1 0-0 0, Torie Price 0-2 0-0 0, Rayleigh Bartholomew 0-2 0-0 0, Reany White 0-2 0-0 0, Arianna Harrel 0-1 0-0 0, Ava Nall 0-2 0-0 0, Bre Chambliss 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-55 3-5 43.

Berryville (): Mia Thurman 14, Anniston Armer 11.

3-Point Goals -- Prairie Grove 6-25 (Henry 4-5, Preston 1-2, Cash 1-3, Price 0-1, Bartholomew 0-1, Chambliss 0-1, Dobbs 0-3, Stearman 0-1, Harrel 0-1, Faulk 0-2, White 0-2, ).

Rebounds -- Prairie Grove 30 (Elder 6). Assists -- Prairie Grove 9 (Dobbs 3). Steals -- Prairie Grove 6 (Price 3). Blocks -- Prairie Grove 3 (Dobbs, Faulk, Kestner). Turnovers -- Prairie Grove 11.

Prairie Grove 47, Gravette 41

PEA RIDGE -- Prairie Grove defeated Gravette, 57-41, on Tuesday, Feb. 15. This contest became a very rough, physical game that played out with a lot of no calls for both teams in the early going.

Lexie Henry came off the bench to hit a trio of 3-pointers with the third one giving the Lady Tigers their first double digit lead at 28-17 with 3:36 left in the first half.

Gravette staged a rally behind the play of sophomore Keeley Elsea, who scored four quick points to begin a 6-1 Lady Lion mini run. Kelsey's Fletcher's putback drew Gravette within 29-23 at the 1:37 mark.

A 5-point pivotal swing occurred next. Gravette sophomore Alexa Parker kicked the ball away from Prairie Grove and she headed downcourt thinking layup. There was no "kick ball" call forthcoming, but Dobbs chased her down from behind and stole the ball back which led to Camryn Cash's 3-pointer that put the Lady Tigers up 32-23 at halftime.

Gravette got a big 3-pointer from Reese Hamilton created by Brynn Romine's drive across the lane and kickout to cut the lead to 51-41 with 1:15 to go in the fourth.

Prairie Grove 47, Gravette 41

Gravette^11^12^7^11^--^41

Prairie Grove^13^19^7^18^--^57

Gravette (16-11, 7-5): Alexa Parker 5 0-0 10, Reese Hamilton 3 1-3 8, Kelsey Fletcher 3 0-0 8, Brynn Romine 1 3-4 5, Keeley Elsea 1 1-3 3, Dalachie Wishon 1 0-0 2, Brooke Handle 0 1-2 1, Rachel Deihl 0 0-1 0. Totals 14 6-13 37.

Prairie Grove (11-8, 3-6): Trinity Dobbs 4-9 11-12 20, Lexie Henry 3-8 3-5 12, Camryn Cash 3-3 2-2 11, Ella Faulk 2-6 1-2 5, Kenleigh Elder 2-2 1-3 5, Charity Stearman 0-5 2-2 2. Zoe Hubbs 0-1 2-2 2, Torie Price 0-4 0-0 0, Oliva Kestner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-39 22-28 57.

3-Point Goals -- Gravette 3 (Fletcher 2, Hamilton). Prairie Grove 7-16 (Cash 3-3, Henry 3-4, Dobbs 1-2, Faulk 0-1, Stearman 0-3, Price 0-3).

Rebounds -- Prairie Grove 25 (Dobbs 10), Gravette 21. Assists -- Prairie Grove 10 (Price 3), Gravette 9. Steals -- Prairie Grove 3 (Dobbs, Elder, Faulk), Gravette 7. Blocks -- Prairie Grove 2 (Dobbs 2), Gravette 2. Turnovers -- Prairie Grove 10.