A Community For Everyone

FFA has a place for everyone, whether you're deeply interested in agriculture or don't know the first thing about it. FFA allows all its members an opportunity to learn and understand various aspects of agriculture, and helps students obtain skills not only relevant to agriculture but life in general. Community building, public speaking, sportsmanship, and problem solving are all helpful skills every FFA member has the chance to obtain, and can prepare anyone for real world situations.

FFA has been one of the only extracurricular activities I have consistently and will continue to consistently enjoy and take part in. The community in FFA is strong and creates an almost instant sense of camaraderie with all of its members. You're surrounded by people who have similar interests and people who want to help you become the best at what you do and a better version of yourself. Competitions and Career Development Events have to be some of my favorite activities in FFA. It burns a competitive fire in everyone to work toward being the best and using teamwork to get there. The trips to those competitions are just as good, riding on a bus filled with schoolmates and friends, blasting out fun music and having the occasional karaoke session.

FFA lets you build not only real world skills but lets you make amazing memories that you can't help but remember for the rest of your life.